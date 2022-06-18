The Facts’ All-Southern Brazoria County first team has plenty of talented players returning next season.
Making the team were Angleton’s Reagan James, pitcher; Angleton’s Matthew Uribe, catcher; Danbury’s JT Cappadona, first base; Brazosport’s Jayden Silbas, second base; Danbury’s Max Kroschel, third base; Columbia’s Brian Craig, shortstop; outfielders, Angleton’s Jaxston Fipps, Sweeny’s Noah Pate; and Brazoswood’s Josh Horsch.
URIBE
The three-year starter had loose ends to tie up this past season. The catcher averaged .407 with 37 hits, 14 RBIs and scored 27 runs.
“It was eventful, and it was worth the wait for my final year,” Uribe said. “There wasn’t nothing big that I accomplished, just the little things like bringing the team together and being a better teammate. I felt accomplished after the season because I really tried bringing the team together and making the team as a brotherhood.”
Putting up good numbers for the year helped, and he will forever remember the games played this past season.
“The Fulshear series was big for us, especially our home game against them where I led off with a double down the left-field line and ended the game with a triple to the left-center field wall,” Uribe said. “Then I scored on a passed ball to win the game.”
Next is the University of St. Thomas, where he will continue playing baseball.
SILBAS
Another three-year player, the Exporter averaged .337, .429 in District 25-4A, a .433 on-base percentage, 11 RBIs and six steals.
“It was fun being on varsity with my teammates, but also getting to meet a lot of new people in general, whether fans or just opposing players,” Silbas said. “Just watching some of the younger guys with our team coming in was interesting, but seeing them grow before my eyes was just fun.”
Silas will attend showcases this summer to find a place to play next year.
“It was a fast-paced game, but in practice, we would try to mimic that pace so that when games came around, they would seem the same,” he said. “Coaches did their job to help me get used to being on varsity and playing that level.”
FIPPS
The Wildcat left fielder had many good things happen to him on and off the field. Some were inspirational.
“This was probably my best season ever, so I was pretty excited on the way it turned out for me,” Fipps said. “Just a lot of things went well for me, and I think one of the reasons for that was that I had just gotten a girlfriend, and she would come to my games, so it just gave me the motivation to play better, especially when she was there. Plus, I did feel like myself and Matthew (Uribe) had to put the team on our backs this year, so he and I knew that we had to get things going early, especially at the plate.”
A two-year varsity player, he was injured most of last season but made up for it this year. Fipps batted .425 with 34 hits, 23 runs, 13 RBIs, .535 on-base percentage and 10 stolen bases.
“I just had a better feel for the game this year, but I got busy during last summer with the bat by working on hitting mechanics, which helped me improve more at the plate,” he said.
He will head to Brookhaven College to continue playing baseball.
PATE
In his fourth season of starting for the Bulldogs, Pate finished with 85 at-bats with a .412 average in 30 games finishing with 35 hits, 34 runs, 11 doubles, seven triples, 16 RBIs and a .541 on-base percentage. He recorded 34 putouts with a .947 fielding percentage at center field. He committed two errors.
“I was originally a first baseman in elementary and junior high, but everyone kept growing, and I got moved to center field, and I am just glad that I stuck with it,” Pate said. “I had fun this year, but it went fast and just stuck with the same group of guys I’ve grown up with, and it was just a blast this year.”
He will head to Angelina Junior College to continue his baseball career.
Also on the first team were underclassmen, James (55 1/3 innings, 5-3 record, 1.77 ERA, 82 strikeouts, 16 walks; .337 batting, 29 hits, 22 RBIs); Cappadona (.400 average, 75 at-bats, 30 hits, 25 runs, 33 RBIs, .597 slugging, .510 on-base) and Kroschel (.451 average, 71 at-bats, 32 hits, 31 runs, 26 RBIs, .676 slugging, .576 on-base); Columbia’s Craig (.273 average, 66 at-bats, 18 hits, 12 RBIs, .779 on-base); and Brazoswood’s Horsch (.379 average, 33 hits, .494 slugging percentage, .465 on-base percentage, 12 steals).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.