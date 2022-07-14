There will not be a shot clock at Texas high school basketball games for at least another season, which is probably for the best.
In an article in the Dallas Morning News, a proposal at the latest UIL legislative council meeting was denied last month.
It’s not the first time the committee took no action on a shot clock, according to the article.
Last season, the UIL shelved a proposal allowing shot clocks for Class 6A and 5A programs starting in the 2022-23 season. In May 2021, the National Federation announced that a 35-second shot clock could be permitted in high school basketball games by state associations beginning in the 2022-23 season, per the article.
Nine states use a shot clock, including California, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Washington.
The NBA introduced the 24-second shot clock during the 1954–55 season. Nearly three decades later, college basketball introduced the 45-second shot clock for the 1985–86 season, and the NCAA eventually lowered the clock to 30 seconds in the 2015-16 season.
“Overall, I think it would be good for high school basketball to begin using a shot clock,” Danbury coach Nathan Strickland said. “It makes the game more exciting to watch, play and coach, knowing a team can’t stall. It makes close games much more exciting at the end by forcing the team in the lead to take a shot instead of stalling for long periods of time.”
While I agree with Strickland it would bring more excitement to the game, especially near the end of the closely-scored contest, I think implementing a shot clock is too soon and puts unnecessary stress on districts and student-athletes. I don’t see the value in implementing a significant change for a sport so underdeveloped in the state compared to such sports as football, softball and baseball.
A shot clock in basketball does not hold the same value as, say, a play clock in football.
Having a shot clock in basketball keeps the offense from holding onto the ball too long and running time off the clock uncontested, and it can also help speed up the pace of the game, which is what Strickland liked about having it.
However, unlike the play clock in football, the shot clock is not a pre-snap, meaning the defense can still affect how an offense plays without using a clock to help them.
In basketball, defenders can press the ball carrier, which activates a five-second rule for the ball carrier to shoot the ball or pass it. If the ball carrier does not get rid of the ball within those five seconds, the ball is turned over.
The defense can also play a full-court press to speed up the pace or transition to man defense when the ball carrier crosses half court. Even if a defense does not play man, it should be up to the defenders to find a way to regain possession and not lean on a shot clock to do it for them.
“As a defensive-minded coach, I like that I can use a shot clock as another defender and scheme ways to force bad shots late in the shot clock,” Strickland said. “Also, it will produce more skilled offensive players because inferior teams can no longer stall but are forced to improve their offensive skill set. I know there would be costs involved and logistical issues, but all of that can be worked out.”
Since the proposal called for implementation in 5A and 6A schools, Michael Tummins’ concern was the cost to those districts and their taxpayers.
“People don’t realize the cost, and I think if we are going to implement it, it would have to be in the 6 and 5A schools and give them a two-year pilot period, maybe during non-district games,” the coach said. “You would also have to train someone to be a worker to do this, and I don’t know if that would have to be an official or if the school could hire someone to do that. Again, it would be another cost. As a taxpayer, I couldn’t justify that.”
Implementing a shot clock could put a financial strain on schools to purchase a couple of boards to display the clocks, not to mention the time and staffing dedicated to putting the clocks up and, like Tummins pointed out, the logistics on who would run it.
Another thing to consider is whether adding a shot clock negatively — and unnecessarily — affects the quality of play?
There are plenty of unforced turnovers, bad passes and ill-advised shots taken in a single high school basketball game, and putting a time limit, I would argue, would force more errors. When would the shot clock be implemented? Would it be a varsity-only thing, or would junior varsity games also have a shot clock, and should there be a shot clock at the junior high level to prepare those players for the higher level? If so, that will create additional costs for school districts.
“You could have a shot clock at 30 or 35 (seconds) like in college, and I think you will find that most teams can get a shot up in that time,” Tummins said. “I haven’t looked at the data, but I’m sure if you look at it, most teams score within that 30 to 35 seconds.”
While the UIL has historically followed the National Federation’s lead on such decisions, many unanswered questions exist. It’s also a fix not needed in a sport primarily undervalued statewide. Until that mindset changes, the UIL should keep the shot clock on the sidelines.
“We didn’t have a 3-point line at one point, and eventually, it happened,” Tummins said. “I think right now; it is a money thing. I think it is a good tool and awesome to have. I don’t think it is a realistic thing right now.”
