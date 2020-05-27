Former Columbia Lady ’Neck Celeste Loughman didn’t get to finish her senior year of softball at the University of Texas-San Antonio due to COVID-19, but she plans on coming back for one more year to make next season special and get her master’s degree.
“It was a really tough decision, but I really wasn’t ready to end softball the way it was and I thought that I didn’t need to start my career because I have my whole life for that,” Loughman said. “I don’t have my whole life for the game that has taught me so much and you can’t go wrong with getting with a master’s degree.”
Loughman graduated with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in May and now plans on getting her master’s in business administration.
When UTSA head coach Michelle Cheatham learned of Loughman coming back for her extra year of eligibility, she was excited, Cheatham said.
“I was ecstatic. She is a big part of what we’re doing in our program, not just athletically but as a leader for our younger players coming in,” Cheatham said.
Though Loughman gets an extra year to play softball, she didn’t get to celebrate her graduation the way she wanted because of the coronavirus pandemic.
She can’t get a redo on that, but everything turned out special in the end.
“It’s definitely sad I didn’t get to walk for my college graduation,” she said. “It was something I wanted to do, but my parents surprised me with a surprise celebration with balloons and everything — they made it worthwhile.”
Now, she’s just been focusing on staying connected with my teammates and working out to stay active for next season, she said.
Loughman has been working out without weights for the most part, since gyms were closed for awhile, and UTSA’s Associate Director of Strength and Conditioning Esteban Doria has helped her keep in shape with whatever she has available.
He has sent her workouts like lifts and runs without weights that made it possible for her to stay strong and get stronger. For Loughman, he’s one of the best trainers she’s ever had and when he came in has been a program changer, she said.
“With quarantine, we aren’t able to go in the gym, so I have a backpack and I can fill it with different things and work out with what he tells me,” Loughman said.
The outfielder has been putting in the work physically and has also grown exponentially as a leader and changed her priorities from her freshman year to now, her coach said.
“She’s matured in a lot of ways. She’s always been outspoken as a leader, but now she’s better at getting through to players in other way,” Cheatham said. “Also in the way she views academics because most athletes only think about their sport, but she’s become very professional about everything now.”
And professional and mature is what Loughman has become as the game of softball has taught her numerous lessons she’ll keep with her for the rest of her life, she said.
“Softball has taught me failure is going to happen and it’s ok,” Loughman said. “I used to have this thing when I got out it would really bother me, but as I get into adulthood, I realize failure is a part of life of life and doesn’t define you.”
With next season as her last opportunity, Loughman has high expectations of what the Lady Roadrunners can accomplish — and a personal record she hopes to accomplish in the process.
“I want to win a championship. We have some young talent coming in and they’re going to dominate and the talent we already have is good,” Loughman said. “I came in as a freshman and wanted to break the stolen base record. It was a goal of mine that I always wanted to do and next season I can do that.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.