The 70th rendition of the Battle of the San Bernard rivalry has a renewed sense of urgency.
The first district contest between Columbia and Sweeny since 2013 is for more than bragging rights between the West Brazos towns — it features playoff implications.
However, Sweeny coach Clayton Odom and his team ensure they do not get caught up in the rivalry’s hype.
“I have never been one of those coaches to have one game be a pivotal game,” Odom said. “The first game of the season is just as big as the last game for me. A rivalry is for the fans, but this game is not bigger than any other game, and our kids know that.”
“For us, it is like everyday work. You go out, you take care of your business, take care of your team and you do what you do.
“On the flip side, don’t buy into the hype of the rivalry stuff because that could be on your mind more than winning the game.”
Columbia coach Brent Mascheck sings a different tune.
“It’s a huge rivalry game because of how close we are, and for the first time in years, this is a district game, so this game has taken on a little more importance. We are all fighting for playoff spots,” he said. “Sweeny is going to come and play their tails off. Their record is not where they want it to be, but they have our respect.”
Columbia (1-2, 3-4) and Sweeny (0-2, 1-5) are on the outside looking in at the playoff picture.
Columbia opened against the two top teams in District 10-4A, D-II play but have settled in as the ’Necks sit in fifth place. Still, Mascheck described his team’s playoff situation as having to win out with three games remaining.
“I tell the kids, it doesn’t matter who is playing; it starts with us and how we practice and prepare,” Mascheck said. “I feel like we are peaking now.”
Sweeny is looking for its first district win, but injuries and a new system have put the team behind the 8-ball. However, there have been bright spots as of late.
The Bulldogs are coming off three consecutive losses, including last week’s 30-20 loss to La Marque on homecoming night.
“It’s a process when you are building a team,” Odom said, “and the process is always more difficult than the outcome. Not everybody wants to be a part of the process, but you have to go through it.”
Despite the loss, the Bulldogs’ 370 yards of offense was a season-high, including 275 on the ground with its recent Slot-T additions. Running back Cayden Jones accounted for 254 yards, and the sophomore has relished the lead-back role since senior Jaylyen Washington has been out.
“I finally saw what I thought I was going to see out of our kids offensively, and that was us being able to line up and run the football and be physical. We did that last week, but at the same time, we have to do it for four quarters,” Odom said.
The glaring issue last week was the turnovers. The Bulldogs committed three, including one on the second play from scrimmage and one that put the game away when Jeriel Butler took the ball away from Jones for a 73-yard touchdown.
“It’s an example of how our season has been for us,” Odom said. “We play hard all game, and it takes one play to deflate the tires, but our kids continued to play hard down to the last second.
“And that’s what I am more proud of than anything. Our kids continue to play, fight and they don’t give up. They don’t let one play determine a game.”
The Roughnecks got back on track with their 66-30 victory against Wharton. The ’Necks ran for 470 yards and nine touchdowns, highlighted by two scores each from Naqualyn Grice, Trevon Lewis and Jaheim Campbell.
Ten Roughnecks carried the ball at least once, and the team had two 100-yard rushers and three two-touchdown performers.
“We kind of did whatever we wanted to, and Trevon, Campbell, Tate (Thrasher) and Grice had good nights,” Mascheck said. “With so many people running the ball, that’s what makes our offense so difficult because you can’t key off on one person.
“But our offensive line played so well. They have been solid and physical all season.”
Lewis’ return from his shoulder injury has helped. The junior has rushed 22 times for 257 yards, 11.6 yards per carry and four touchdowns in the last three games. It’s been a transformation for the first-year starter, who mustered 14 yards on 12 carries and one score through the first two games before missing the next two.
“He has grown into the position, and I am very proud of him and the work he has put in,” Mascheck said. “He has that little swivel in his hips and makes people miss. You add Campbell, who is a downhill runner, and Grice does a little bit of both, and we feel good about our backfield.
“Trevon is healthy, and you see the potential that he has. He can give us that big play.”
After a slow start to the district season, Mascheck believes his team is making a turn with Lewis back and players understanding their roles more confidently, he said. A confident Roughneck team could be dangerous down the stretch.
“I knew we were going to start slow because we had to replace an entire backfield, but I think we have played well,” Mascheck said. “We had a hiccup against Sealy, but we played well in the Randle and Iowa Colony games. We took a step back against Sealy, but against Bellville, we played physical, and we went toe to toe with them, and against Wharton, we played well.
“We feel good about last week’s win, but we are in playoff mode. It is one week at a time, and Sweeny has our full attention.”
Columbia leads the all-time series, 38-30-1. Friday’s game can be heard on thepressboxs ports.ws.
