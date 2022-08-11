ANGLETON
The Angleton High School football team emphasizes a set of very important core values that are painted on the wall in the locker room: mental and physical toughness, family and respect, accountability, positive attitude, compete and finish, as well as Wildcat effort and speed.
The Wildcats have ridden those values to success, and hoped to do so again in a tough District 10-5A Division 1.
“We talk about focusing on the task at hand. We do not want to look beyond what we are currently doing,” fifth-year head coach Jason Brittain said. “If we look ahead, we will not be prepared when we get there. Right now, we are focusing on the insertions of X’s and O’s, building team chemistry and getting in shape for the season.”
The Wildcats are coming off a playoff berth a year ago, when they finished 5-3 in the district, good for fourth place, and 8-4 overall. Their 2021 season ended in the area round with a 45-21 loss to Cedar Park.
Many of the players from that team are back and ready to build on their accomplishments, Brittain said.
“Spring and summer workouts went great,” he said. “We have lots of returning players in our program and they did a great job leading the other players. Our guys love football and want to be successful. They were committed and we know the time and effort they put in will be obvious this fall.”
The reins of the offense are being handed to senior Kariyen Boniaby-Goins, who will move from wide receiver in 2021 to starting quarterback in 2022. Goins started at quarterback when he attended Brazosport before transferring to Angleton in the middle of his sophomore year.
“Kariyen is a dynamic player that does great things when the ball is in his hands,” Brittain said. “He has played QB in the past, so this is not a huge change for him. We are excited about the things he will bring to this offense with his ability to be a dual threat.”
The change also involves going from a two-quarterback rotation last season with Kaden Brooks and Adrian Ewells and having to replace Goins’s production at wideout, where he had 51 receptions for 618 yards and six scores. He also started at safety and had 28 tackles and led the team with two interceptions.
Brittain believes there plenty of talent at wide receiver and tight end for Goins to throw to.
“At WR we have about eight different players with different skill sets, body types and abilities that will allow us to still be multiple in the schemes we run,” Brittain said. “Talon Moton, Aaron Grear, Bryce Duron, Ernie Rodriguez, Prince Pugh, Langston Myrick, Joshua Solis, Austin Stallman, Jordan Goode, Myalek Woods, Jack Austin and Sebastian Sylvester are all guys we see being able to make plays for us at WR.”
Angleton will also have its leading rusher from 2021 returning as senior Deseahn Thomas is expected to get a bulk of the carries. He rushed for 776 yards on 115 touches with 11 scores on the ground. He also had 15 catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns.
“D. Thomas is a great leader that brings consistency and toughness to our program,” Brittain said. “He always leads by example, and we know when we need something, Deseahn is going to produce.”
The offensive line is expected to improve in 2022 as the Wildcats return three starters in senior Jake Ethridge, senior Raiveon Smith, and junior David Trevino. There should be competition to fill the remaining two offensive line spots among seniors Jayden Backman and Delvante Whittenburg, and juniors Ivan Gonzalez, Brady Black and Gabriel Keith.
After fielding a largely young defense in 2021, the Wildcats will return a nine players who have experience starting.
“We really feel like we will be playing at least 22 players a game on defense in a rotation because we have such great depth,” Brittain added. “That is really going to be able to keep our athletes fresh going into the fourth quarter.”
Senior linebacker Sean Blanks was all over the field a year ago, racking up 94 tackles with a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and four quarterback pressures. Defensive lineman Khai McGhee, also a senior, created havoc in the opposing backfield in 2021 with 73 tackles, including 23 for loss, eight sacks, three forced fumbles and eight quarterback pressures. Senior Jaden Allison helped anchor a defensive line as he finished with 42 tackles, including seven for loss, a sack, a fumble recovery and six quarterback pressures.
In the secondary, senior safety Elijah Walker (63 tackles and one defensive touchdown), senior cornerback Myalek Woods (32 tackles with one interception and five pass breakups), and senior cornerback Chance Whitaker will look to keep the opposition’s passing game in check.
Whitaker is a move-in athlete who comes from Manvel, where he recorded 19 tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery and three pass deflections as apart-time starter.
After facing Lake Creek and Clear Lake in its first two non-district games, Angleton has an eight-game district slate. It includes Manvel, Foster, Magnolia, Fulshear, Terry, Friendswood, Magnolia West and conclude the regular season against Fort Bend Kempner. Because of realignment, four of Angleton’s opponents — Manvel, Friendswood and both Magnolia schools — are coming off playoff berths a year ago.
“No doubt we have a tough district, but we are excited about it,” Brittain said. “When you play a schedule as tough as ours, you have to focus on that week’s opponent and never look ahead. There are no ‘freebies’ on this schedule and you have to take it one week at a time. With a schedule like this, there will be great accomplishments but also adversities. We will have to keep a level head the entire year to ensure we do not get too high or too low.”
The Wildcats will travel Friday night for a scrimmage at Pasadena Memorial before returning home next Thursday to host Brazoswood for its second preseason game.
