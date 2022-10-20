While many of the cross-country regional qualifiers throughout Southern Brazoria County are drawing from their experience running in tough terrains at Huntsville and Corpus Christi, Iowa Colony knows nothing about what it is getting its runners into.
However, that doesn’t mean the Pioneers can’t succeed.
From a coach who had never attended a high school cross-country meet to the young runners who might not have started on varsity right away, Iowa Colony will be well represented in its inaugural regional meet.
“I am extremely proud of those guys, and they always have a big heart,” Iowa Colony coach Rachel Easley said. “This is my first year coaching cross-country, too, so I made a lot of phone calls and a lot of Googling to ensure I was doing the right thing for them because they came in talented.”
Iowa Colony will send a girls team and two boys to Monday’s Region IV Cross-Country Championships at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Easley was unfamiliar with the cross-country culture, coming from a track and field background with Shadow Creek. As a former sprinters coach, her mindset was much more hard-nosed, she said.
“With cross-country, the culture is so different, and it took me going to my first cross-country meet to realize that,” Easley said. “I just need to loosen up and let them run their mileage.”
She also received valuable guidance from Manvel cross-country coach Marie Meng. Easley used that advice to mold it into her own program. Mayde Creek head coach Shawn Siemers also helped mentor her.
“The first time we spoke, we talked for about an hour, and he told me about the things he has done in the past with his kids,” Easley said. “One of his kids won state and some distance events last year, so he shared his training cycles with me and how he prepares his athletes for meets.
“Between him, coach Meng and Google, we found some things that worked,” Easley said, jokingly.
She and her kids made it work at the District 26-4A meet.
The Lady Pioneers had three runners finish in the top four times, led by district runner-up Katherine Canchola in 14:19. Marah Samarco followed with a third-place time of 14:27, and Payton Watson was fourth after finishing her race in 14:29. Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Pioneers were Valeria Sanchez (16th, 15:35) and Liana Duran (28th, 17:36). In their inaugural district meet, the Lady Pioneers trailed champion Columbia by one point in the standings.
The Pioneers placed fourth as a team to miss qualifying as a team, but Aden Saucedo and Jeren Trainor will represent Iowa Colony after placing third and eighth, respectively.
Iowa Colony will join the other Class 4A schools at 8:30 a.m. Monday for the right to advance to state.
“The kids bought in,” Easley said. “They didn’t care that it was my first year because they trusted that I was doing my job, and I trusted in them that they were putting in all the effort, work and time.”
Easley knew Saucedo would be on the Pioneers’ varsity team when the season began. Trainor, however, made leaps and strides to get to regional. At district, Trainor recorded his personal-best time by 30 seconds, Easley said.
“This was his first varsity meet as well,” she said. “We have competed against 5A and 6A schools to see where we were. Aden, Jeren and Blake (Johnson) — he didn’t qualify, but he almost made it — they trained together all season. They worked hard and pushed each other.”
Easley described Saucedo as “crazy,” but in a good way, she said. The freshman continued to drop time all season, and Easley worried he would peak too soon.
“He trains like he is competing every single day, and I love that,” Easley said. “Right now, he is our fastest boy, and he is laser-focused — all of them are laser-focused on regionals — but I hear Aden say, ‘This would be neat for me.’ It lets me know that he is as dedicated to this as anybody as a 14-, 15-year-old freshman.”
A sophomore, Canchola had the most experience on the girls side after transferring from Manvel. Easley had to share her with volleyball, so the coach had Canchola run 5Ks, the distance boys run in their competition.
“All of the girls play in other sports … and since they are in so many sports, sometimes I am limited on how much I can run them throughout the week,” Easley said. “So I allow them to get their workouts in during JV so I wouldn’t put too many miles on their bodies. That way, we can focus on the 2-mile there.
“I am not going to lie, though, it did not surprise me that they made it this far because they have been working so hard.”
Despite their youth, Easley said her kids had seen this caliber competition before by going against the 5A and 6A schools.
“I think it means a little different to them this time,” she said. “In every other meet, we can enter them, and they can run; they didn’t earn it. They earned this. So I think it is lighting a different fire underneath them for the competition they will see next week.”
