Four weeks remain in the Texas high school football season, and the playoff pictures for Southern Brazoria County teams are beginning to take shape.
Entering Week 7, Angleton is looking to inch close to the postseason berth when the Wildcats travel Saturday to Rosenberg to take on Terry.
In Class 4A action, Columbia, a playoff team from a year ago, is looking for its first district win when the Roughnecks play tonight at Wharton. Brazosport Christian will be looking to rebound from its first district loss last week with a home game against Second Baptist University-Model.
COLUMBIA (0-2, 2-4) AT WHARTON (1-1, 3-3)
The Roughnecks are coming off a 35-21 loss to state-ranked Bellville last week, but Columbia showed signs of fight with an early 7-0 lead and led 21-14 at the beginning of the fourth quarter. However, the Brahmas scored 21 straight points in the final stanza to put the game away.
The Roughnecks, struggling with turnovers this season, did not have a giveaway last week and forced two Bellville turnovers. The running game is still a work in progress, with just 132 yards on the ground, and third-down efficiency was 3-of-11 (27 percent).
The Roughneck defense improved on third down, holding Bellville to 4-of-8, better than the 100 percent mark they allowed against Sealy the week before.
The Tigers are coming off a 27-9 loss to La Marque last week.
The Roughnecks will be dealing with another run-heavy offense, led by senior back Raymond Hudson III with 98 carries for a team-high 608 yards and seven touchdowns. He accounts for more than half of the team’s production in yards and rushing touchdowns. Jarad Newsome is second on the team with 224 rushing yards and two scores, and Rayshawn Hood had 196 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown.
Newsome is also the Tigers’ leading receiver with four catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns. The team has just 254 passing yards this season.
The Roughnecks must be aware of the Tigers’ ability to punch the ball out. Wharton has 17 forced fumbles, led by Braedon Hawkins with 10. He also has two fumble recoveries, 17 tackles and one tackle for a loss. Carlos Muratalla is Wharton’s top tackler with 44.
Columbia is 33-32-3 all-time against Wharton. Today’s meeting will be the first between the teams since 2019.
SECOND BAPTIST (1-2, 1-5) AT Brazosport christian (2-1, 2-3)
The Eagles dropped their first district game in a 62-14 loss to district-leading Baytown Christian. The loss dropped the Eagles to fourth place in TAPPS District 5-1A with four games to go.
Second Baptist might be the right team to get the Eagles back on track. Second Baptist is coming off a 56-20 loss last week to Living Stones and is allowing 60.8 points a game.
SATURDAY ANGLETON (3-1, 4-2) AT TERRY (0-3, 2-3)
The Wildcats are coming off a huge win against Fulshear last week and will look for a third straight win when they play at Guy. M Traylor Memorial Stadium.
A victory would not clinch a playoff spot for the Wildcats heading into Week 8, but it would put them on the cusp with three games remaining.
The Angleton offense has come alive with the return of quarterback Adrian Ewells, who passed for 305 yards and three touchdowns last week, and Kariyen Boniaby Goins gives him a weapon at receiver. The senior caught six balls for 134 yards and a score. Aaron Grear also had a solid game with four receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns. With Deseahn Thomas at running back, the Wildcats will be a hard offense to stop down the stretch.
Terry will be tasked with attempting to slow down the Wildcats’ offense. The Rangers surrender 31.2 points per game and do not generate much pressure on the quarterback with three sacks, 33 quarterback hurries and 12 tackles for a loss.
The defense does force turnovers, accumulating 11 takeaways. Seniors Jamare Williams and Hammed Masha lead the team with two interceptions each. Masha also has two forced fumbles and a recovery. Juan Rodriguez is the Rangers’ leading tackler with 41.
The Wildcats are 12-9 against Terry all-time and have won seven of the last eight meetings.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.