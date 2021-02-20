It was during the 41st annual Bulldog Relays that a transformation happened with the event being renamed the Doug Reid Relays in honor of Douglas Milton Reid, former track and field coach and educator.
An avid angler as well, it was during one of those excursions to Matagorda Bay that on the way back, Doug Reid found himself standing in front of the Sweeny High School athletics director asking for a position as a track and field coach.
A couple of weeks later, he was offered the position and thus started a run of seven regional championships and a state title in 1992 as the Sweeny Bulldogs track and field head coach.
Reid, 81, died Wednesday, leaving behind a tale of a man who prospered in the Sweeny community through sports and education.
“I have definitely been struggling the past couple of days wrapping my head around the passing of my friend, Doug Reid,” former Sweeny assistant coach Ron Stewart said. As a young 22 year old, Stewart started his coaching career in 1992 in Sweeny.
“I was fortunate to be raised in the coaching profession by a tremendous group of men and in many ways, Doug was the leader of this group in my young eyes. I did not realize at the time how special and rare it was to be a part of this coaching staff,” Stewart said.
A graduate out of Cleveland High School in 1958, Reid was a track and field athlete at Schreiner Junior College and proceeded to continue that running career at Howard Payne University. After 40 years of coaching and teaching, Reid retired while at Sweeny in 2002.
With coaching stops also at Cleveland, Cuero and Dickinson high schools, Reid led Dickinson to the 1970 State Cross Country Championships along with Sweeny’s 1992 UIL Class 3A State Track & Field Championships.
In that 1992 championship team for the Bulldogs, the 1,600 relay with Frank Lemon, Marcus Bess, Brushard Higgins and Roosevelt Pierce set a state record with a time of 3 minutes, 15.54 seconds.
The following season the Bulldogs returned to the state venue and with Clifton Allison, Frank Lemon, Adrian Bess and Roosevelt Pierce, they again prospered in the 1,600 relay with a 3:15.74 time.
“I was so fortunate to spend so much time with Doug in football and track over those many seasons,” Stewart said. “He was the perfect mentor for me and it was as if God put us in each others path. As my friend, Johnny Scarborough use to say, that Doug was certainly the best of us all.”
Reid was also a deacon at First Baptist Church Old Ocean, now named New Shores Baptist Church.
Coach Reid was honored by his peers often throughout his career, earning Teacher of the Year for Secondary Education in 1998. Reid was inducted into the Dickinson High School Hall of Honor in 2001 and the Gulf Coast Track Coaches Association Hall of Honor in 2007. He was also a member of the Texas High School Coaches Association.
Survived by his wife, Katherine Reid, along with sons, Will Reid and and James Reid, it was Will Reid who brought his Harper Lady Longhorns to the 2014 Doug Reid Relays.
““It was very special to see them out there,” Doug Reid said at that time. “Usually we are chasing the grandkids around the state going to their meets. This was nice because we didn’t have to go very far to see them compete.”
Amongst them were his granddaughters Taylor and Payton Reid.
Harper finished second overall in the team standings to the Sweeny Lady Bulldogs.
“When we lined up to take our picture it was truly special for me. I almost teared up,” Doug Reid said during that meet. “It was very special to see them participate. I am truly blessed to be here.”
On Monday, Doug Reid will be buried at the Jourdanton City Cemetery.
