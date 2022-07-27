A handful of swimmers from the Lake Jackson Swim Team came home with medals at the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Summer Games of Texas last weekend in Corpus Christi.
Fifteen medals were handed out, led by wins from the girls 9- and -10-year-old 100-meter freestyle relay team and Tynslee Taylor in the 8U 100-meter individual medley. The 8U relay team in the 100-meter medley led the way for the boys team.
The top three finishers in each event earn medals.
“It was amazing to see them swim against some of the best in the state,” Lake Jackson Swim team assistant coach Trey Ponzi said.
Adalyn Garza also earned a prestigious honor based on her results from last year’s meet.
The girls 9- and 10-year-old 100-meter freestyle relay featuring Evelyn Garza, Camila Gonzalez, Adysen Payne and Hudson Quinn won the event in 1:09.93. Finishing runner-up in the 200-meter medley relay was the 11- and 12-year-old team of Clara Bracken, Sierra Bracken, Adalyn Garza and Emerson Montgomery, reaching the finish line in 2:40.38.
Garza was also honored as the 2021 TAAF state female athlete of the year. The 11-year-old, who began swimming when she was 6, was a two-time gold medalist in last season’s state and regional meets and was named Lake Jackson’s female athlete of the year. She was also a gold and bronze medalist in the Coastal Cities Aquatic Association meet in 2021.
Back to last weekend’s competition, Taylor won the 100-meter individual medley in 1:52.62 in the 8U division and was a runner-up in the 25-meter butterfly in 20.74.
Taylor will now turn her attention to the State Games of America Long Course swim meet Saturday and Sunday in Des Moines, Iowa. Taylor qualified for the national meet based on winning an event at state last year, and since she won an event in this year’s state competition, she will qualify for the national meet in 2024.
“She is one of the better, younger swimmers we have as far as the 8U girls,” Ponzi said. “Her mom pushes her, and we work with her every single day. She is an exceptional swimmer.”
Montgomery placed in the top three in four events, including a pair of second-place finishes in the girls 11- and 12-year-old category of the 200-meter medley relay and individually in the 100-meter IM with a time of 1:24.41. Montgomery finished third in two events, including the 50-meter breaststroke in 43.86 and a time of 36.11 in the 50-meter butterfly.
“She improved so much from the beginning of the year, and I wasn’t sure how she was going to do with the pool being in meters,” Ponzi said. “She performed very well. I believe it was on her 100 freestyle; she got second in that and missed first by .2 seconds.
“I was yelling for her the entire time, and I was actually jumping up screaming like she got first. But she swam well at state, and I was surprised.”
In the 13- and 14-year-old division, Larissa Bracken claimed second in the 50-meter breaststroke at 37.54 and third in the 50-meter backstroke at 33.13.
“I had high expectations for her, and she pretty much met them,” Ponzi said. “She had a few close races where she was a few milliseconds from first place, but I enjoyed getting to watch her swim.”
Placing third was Hope Kadlecik in the 13-14 200-meter freestyle under a time of 2:30.04, and in the 9- and 10-year-old category, Payne took third in the 25-meter freestyle in 15.74.
Other finishers include, fourth place, Bracken, 13-14, 50-meter butterfly, 32.46 and 100-meter IM, 1:13.00; Sierra Bracken, 11-12, 50-meter breaststroke, 44.67; seventh place, Evelyn Garza, 9-10, 25-meter breaststroke, 24.68; Gonzalez, Audrey James, Quinn and Garza, 9-10, 100-meter medley relay, 1:25.65; Kadlecik, 13-14, 50-meter backstroke, 34.49; Payne, 9-10, 100-meter IM, 1:35.67; and eighth place, Clara Bracken, Sierra Bracken, Adalyn Garza and Montgomery, 11-12, 200-meter freestyle relay, 2:27.13; Gonzalez, 9-10, 25-meter backstroke, 20.99; Montgomery, 11-12, 100-meter freestyle, 1:13.92; and Payne, 9-10, 50-meter freestyle, 36.20.
The Lake Jackson boys team was led by 8U swimmers at the state meet.
Finishing runner-up in the 100-meter medley relay was the team of Seth Collins, Derek Gonzalez, Dresden Hoard and Ryan Hood, reaching the finish line in 1:46.42.
As an individual, Gonzalez wrapped up his impressive season by winning the 25-meter butterfly in 21.07 and placed third in the 25-meter backstroke with a time of 22.07.
“He swam very, very well. I was a little worried because the state pool was in meters, and we swim in yards, so technically, the pool there is a little longer,” Ponzi said. “Camilla did not get to place in anything other than in her 9-10 freestyle relay, but she dropped time, and she did everything I thought she was going to do.
“She didn’t place as high as I thought she was going to, but that is OK. I was looking for self-improvements as far as what she was doing over the course of the season.”
Other finishers include fifth place, Collins, 8U, 25-meter breaststroke, 26.85; Luke Collins, Connor Marley, Noah Moreno and Caleb Tucker, 9-10, 100-meter freestyle relay, 1:14.57; and Moreno, 9-10, 25-meter freestyle, 17.29.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.