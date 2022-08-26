SWEENY — Sweeny had no answer Friday night.
The Bulldogs would put Bay City in a third-down situation just for the Blackcats to convert and eventually score, or the Blackcats would turn a third-down conversion into a touchdown.
Every time the Bulldogs’ offense would have a positive play, the next one would be an arms-in-the-air and head tilted to the sky reaction from those wearing navy blue as Bay City would force a turnover or return a fumble for a touchdown.
Nothing went right Friday night as the Bulldogs opened the 2022 season with a 68-0 defeat to Bay City at Bulldog Stadium.
The Bulldogs did not record a first down until the 8:37 mark of the second quarter, when quarterback Kyler Head found Seth Jammer for a 12-yard gain in the flat.
By then, Sweeny trailed 47-0.
And four plays later, Bay City capitalized on Sweeny’s third turnover in the half when Head’s desperation pass turned into a lateral while a defender twisted him toward the ground. The ball was scooped up for a Blackcats’ score to make it 54-0.
The Bulldogs’ night did not start on the right foot in the opening minutes of Friday’s game.
Sweeny had the ball first but went three-and-out, giving Bay City great field position. Sweeny, however, had the Blackcats in a short third down but running back Ayden Smith sped through for an 8-yard gain. One play later, Smith scored the game’s first points with 8:47 left in the opening quarter.
That drive began a stretch of nine straight scores for the Blackcats.
Defense made plays on the next three scores, with Bay City recovering a Sweeny fumble on the ensuing kickoff. Quarterback Alex Estrada hit David Perez across the middle of the end zone for a 13-yard catch.
On Sweeny’s next possession, Joshua Williams caught Head’s deflected pass and returned it 14 yards the other way to push the BC lead to 21-0.
The Blackcats had another short field following a Bulldogs turnover, leading to a 14-yard touchdown run.
Bay City also scored on special teams when the Blackcats blocked a Sweeny punt inside the Bulldogs’ 10-yard line for a safety, pushing the insurmountable lead to 30-0 with 4:25 remaining in the first quarter.
Victor Morales scored three points with a 29-yard field goal to make it 33-0, 16 seconds into the second quarter.
Former Brazosport Exporter Jamerian Knoxon got in on the action by fully extending to catch an 8-yard touchdown pass from Estrada to make it 40-0 with 10:15 left in the first half.
Sweeny had some movement on the next possession, but the series stalled with a turnover on downs. One play later, Bay City track star Brice Turner goes 52 yards untouched off the right tackle and down the sideline with 9:05 left.
Head’s accidental lateral in the next series made it 54-0 for Bay City, which would be the halftime score.
The second half opened with a 90-yard kickoff return by Jada Andrews, and the third blocked punt for Sweeny led to a connection between Estrada and Keaton Nunez — a 5-yard lob pass over Grayson Ward, who was caught trying to guard both players, for a 68-0 score.
A running clock did the rest.
Despite the Bulldogs’ troubles, the team put together a couple of promising drives.
Following Head’s lateral on the previous possession, the Bulldogs engineered a 15-play drive that started at their 48-yard line.
Head found breathing room on third and 2 for a 17-yard gain to get the ball inside the red zone and a Caden Jones 6-yard run brought the ball to the 12. Three timeouts and four plays later, Head scrambled the team to the line with seconds remaining and threw a fade to Sloan Novak, but Curtis came down with the interception.
Sweeny started its final drive of the night at its 19-yard line, and a first-down run pushed it back to the 15. However, a facemask penalty on Bay City jolted the Bulldogs’ drive. Jones bolted to midfield for the team’s longest play of the night — a 20-yard run. Head gained 6 yards on third down and hit Warrick Hernandez on fourth and 4 to get the first down.
The drive ended, however, when Head fumbled while scrambling, ending the game with 1:40 remaining.
The Bulldogs will look to rebound next week with a home game against Van Vleck. Bay City will host Edna.
