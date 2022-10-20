ANGLETON — The outcome from a bye week does not end up on a team’s schedule. Regardless, Angleton head coach Jason Brittain felt like his team earned a win.
“We had a great open week, we got some good practices in and we were able to pull off a little bit, let them get their legs back underneath them,” he said. “We stayed healthy, got better and kept the grades up.”
He and his Wildcats (4-1, 5-2) are also in a three-way tie for first place with Manvel and Fulshear — two teams the Wildcats hold head-to-head tiebreakers over.
Regardless of the tiebreakers, Brittain feels losing a game or two can knock the Wildcats out of playoff consideration in the tough District 10-5A, D-I.
In the chase for the program’s first district title since 2017, the Wildcats will face another challenge against Friendswood (2-3, 4-4) Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.
Angleton has won three straight thanks to a potent offense and an up-and-coming defense that turned in its finest performance in a shutout victory over Terry on Oct. 8 — the Wildcats’ last game.
Quarterback Adrian Ewells has thrown for multiple touchdowns in all three of his starts since returning to the program. Senior wide receiver Kariyen Boinaby Goins is back at his familiar position and is coming off his second-straight game of at least 90 yards and a touchdown. He leads the team in with 24 catches for 372 yards.
“Kind of get back into the groove and the timing with the quarterbacks and all that stuff,” Brittain said. “Now he (Boniaby Goins) is able to be more confident in knowing what he is doing as we go full speed, not having to think about it because he’s gotten so many more reps now over the last few weeks at receiver, more so than he was getting earlier in the year.”
The defense stole the show two weeks ago, limiting the Rangers to just a tick over 200 total yards.
They had eight tackles for loss, two by sophomore Sergio Jackson and two sacks from senior Khai McGhee. Senior defensive back Gabriel Alexander grabbed his first interception of the season, and the Rangers were blanked for the second time this season.
Brittain believed the Wildcats’ fourth-quarter performance against Fulshear — including a red zone stop to hold on for the win — the week before carried over to the Terry game.
“We just have a lot of games making plays right now,” Brittain said. “We’ve only had a few games where we had our pieces back where we originally thought they would be. We’ve been working on getting the timing because with the offense we run, it’s so much on timing, reads and communication.”
It’s a different story for the Mustangs, who dropped three of their first four district contests before beating Terry last week.
Brittain is aware the Wildcats have a shot at a district title and top seed.
He also knows that Friendswood’s urgency to win is at its highest to keep its playoff hopes alive.
The Mustangs are attempting to avoid finishing below .500 for the second time in three years and its first year in District 10-5A, DI.
Friendswood has added running plays to its spread offense, but Brittain is still familiar with the Mustangs’ overall style of play.
“They have always had a knack for being innovative with their plays. Every time you play Friendswood, you got to be ready for the tricks and the screen-type plays,” Brittain said.
The Mustangs are led in the backfield by senior running back Jackson Rhodes, and sophomore Walker Winters has appeared more throughout the season — headlined by his four-touchdown performance against Magnolia.
Winters runs in wildcat packages.
“They have got two really good running backs that are just big and strong,” Brittain said.
Brittain also points toward Mustang tight end Hunter Smyrl, who played against the Wildcats last year. The Angleton coach believes Smyrl is a big piece of the Mustangs’ offense.
Friendswood outside linebacker and defensive end Braylan Shelby has received immense attention from some of the biggest colleges nationally. He presents the biggest challenge for Angleton’s offensive line.
He is verbally committed to the University of Southern California and is ranked among the top 150 senior players in the country, according to 247Sports. The Trojans were not the only school of interest as the decorated senior pass rusher held 35 offers, including the University of Texas, Texas A&M University, University of Florida and Louisiana State University.
“His range alone creates issues for you, he’s their best pass rusher and he’s hard to block,” Brittain said. “His arms are so long once he gets an extension on us, it is harder to maintain those blocks.”
Senior middle linebacker and two-way player Jaxson Russo is another threat.
“He’s a tackling machine. He makes almost every single tackle for them,” Brittain said. “We played him last year, and he was hard for us to block. He has a knack for getting off blocks, slipping and making tackles.”
Although the senior duo is talented, the Wildcats rushed for more than 250 yards in their playoff win last year against the top-seeded Mustangs.
Friday’s game will not determine who’s season ends but will affect who gets to play an opening-round playoff game.
“It is going to be a playoff-type game, and we have to be ready to meet that urgency that we expect them to show up with on Friday,” Brittain said. “I really think it comes down to field position and turnovers. I think they have a good football team, and if you don’t take care of your business when it comes to the special teams, don’t take care of the ball and give up big plays on defense, we are going to end up in a dogfight.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.