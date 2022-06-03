AUSTIN
In a tight UIL Class 4A state semifinal game at Red & Charline McCombs Field, the Sweeny Lady Dogs displayed a toughness that had gotten them here.
Sweeny’s bats went to work in the top of the sixth inning against Bullard, scoring six runs off six hits to take a 7-1 lead. Adding another run in the seventh, the Lady Dogs (31-9) made a date for the 4A championship game Thursday with an 8-1 victory.
Sweeny will play Liberty, who beat Iowa Park, 5-3, in the nightcap. The state championship game is at 1 p.m. Saturday back at Red & Charline McCombs Field.
“It was just staying disciplined and not trying to do too much because we’d been doing well when we don’t get amped up, we play good ball and get good at-bats,” Sweeny head coach Darian Harris said. “So telling them one pitch at a time and going up there with a plan — an approach and staying disciplined, hitting can be contagious.”
Tied at 1 in the top of the sixth, the Lady Dogs sent 10 batters to the plate against Bullard sophomore starter Anistyn Foster (18-2).
Pitcher Corie Byrd (1-for-3, run) started with a single up the middle. Caydence Lobdell walked, and Cierra Turner (2-for-3, two runs) reached base on an infield single to load the bases.
Pinch hitter Larissa Reynolds drove in a pair with a single between the first and second baseman, and on the same play, Turner made it home on a throwing error to make it 4-1.
With two outs and runners in scoring position, sophomore Ma’rya Quarles lifted a high fly ball to right-center field to score another run.
Alyssa Boozy (2-for-3, three RBIs) smashed a shot up the middle to score the final two runs in the inning.
“I just told them before they got into that inning that it was a 0-0 ball game, and we were just trying to put the ball in play, not trying to do too much,” Harris said. “We knew that one swing wasn’t going to do it, so we just tried getting runners on and execute things on our side.”
Meanwhile, Byrd was working on a three-hitter against the Lady Panthers.
“I was happy and telling myself that I needed to go out there and get six more outs, and we’d find ourselves in the championship game, which is where we’ve wanted to be all year long,” Byrd said. “I was so proud of my team and these girls because of how hard they have worked and where we are now.”
Byrd struck out the next four batters to give her 12 punchouts for the afternoon. The Lady Panthers averaged .125 for the game.
“Very proud of her in how poised and relaxed she seemed that she can stay on the big stage and still be a big leader for us anywhere, whether on the field or in the batter’s box,” Harris said of Byrd. “She was able to keep her team in the fight leading as always.”
With various pitches to work with, Byrd searched for the right ones against Bullard.
“My rise ball hasn’t been working too well the last couple rounds of playoffs, and I tried throwing it when they had two strikes to see if they would chase it and sometimes they did,” Byrd said. “But I was trusting my curveball along with my changeup and off-speed pitches. So I started with those pitches early in the count, which helped me get first-pitch strikes on them, or if they just chased some pitches for strikes, I was trying anything just to get ahead of the count.”
While the sixth inning was a big frame for the Lady Dogs, the first inning was huge, too.
Foster started the game by getting two outs on three pitches. Sweeny hung in as catcher Karli Glaze doubled to right field. Quarles walked to set up Boozy’s RBI single for a 1-0 lead.
Sweeny stranded the bases loaded.
“It was huge because I thought it was a big moment shifter. It didn’t come with a huge home run or a huge hit,” Harris said. “Instead, we were just trying to put the ball in play and do something, so it was very clutch.”
Junior TryNytie Clark (3-for-5, run) led the team. The Lady Dogs collected 12 hits in the win.
Sweeny’s only state title in the sport was in 1996, a 7-6 win over Bellville, but now they have an opportunity for another.
“I am ecstatic, and I wouldn’t want anybody else on my side for this championship game,” Byrd said of her team.
Bullard finished its season at 40-4.
