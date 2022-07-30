ANGLETON — A theft of a boy’s prized possession turned into an act of kindness from one of his favorite baseball players.
Eleven-year-old Ben Brothers of Angleton had his Lance McCullers Jr. signed baseball glove stolen during a select ball tournament earlier this month, but the 28-year-old right-handed pitcher for the Astros made sure he could make Brothers’ day.
The Brothers family were at the Expos World Series tournament July 9 and 10 in Spring when the theft occurred.
“We had borrowed my dad’s truck for the weekend to pull their camper to stay in, and on the last night of our stay, the truck was stolen. Ben’s entire baseball bag was in there along with, of course, many other things,” Ben’s mother Rachel said. “Those are all physical things, and we were just happy that no one was hurt, but that was the only sentimental thing that was irreplaceable.”
Ben received the custom-made glove for Christmas. The Rico glove had a “Back the Blue” emblem, and Ben’s initials stitched on it along with McCullers’ autograph that Ben had gotten a few months ago.
“Ben got invited to an Astros game by a friend in May, and they were down there to watch the guys warm up, and McCullers came and signed their stuff,” Rachel said. “He was on Cloud 9 when McCullers signed his glove.
“Ben was excited because he is a pitcher, too. So it meant a lot to him.”
Ben would use the glove he got for Christmas when he pitched in games, Rachel said. The glove meant more to him than any piece of equipment he had stolen.
“He was pretty upset,” Rachel said. “Of all of the things that got taken in the truck, the glove was what upset him.”
In desperation, Rachel’s husband, Brent, sent out a Facebook post in the middle of the month about Ben’s glove being stolen in hopes that someone might spot it or run across it in a pawn shop, Rachel said. The post gained so much traction that McCullers’ wife, Kara, eventually spotted it.
“The next thing I know, there was a box on the doorstep with Ben’s name on it,” Rachel said.
“The glove had McCullers’ name stitched into the leather, and below was McCullers’ autograph written with a silver Sharpie. It’s a well-broken glove … and apparently one of the gloves that McCullers used. That was something else that was special to Ben.
“On the way home last night (Wednesday), this was hours after he had opened it up and saw the glove, he was apparently still thinking about it in his head and out of nowhere in the back seat, he goes, ‘It’s crazy to think that Lance McCullers’ hand had actually been in this glove.’ … .”
Before Thursday’s series opener against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, McCullers was interviewed by Mark Berman of Fox 26 to talk about his act of kindness to Ben.
“It’s just an opportunity to make a kid’s day. I think a lot of guys on our team are always looking for opportunities to do that,” McCullers said. “I knew the glove would bring him a lot of happiness, so I got it signed and sent it out to him.
“I try to make an impact on people when opportunities present themselves. We have an amazing fanbase that stretches so far, and they have supported us over the years. … I am very grateful to the Astros fanbase, and I try to do what I can when I can.”
There was no note in the box, but Rachel said someone had reached out to Brent asking for their address, which gave Ben’s parents a clue that something might be coming but not to what extent.
“He put a post on a Houston select baseball page, and a lady reached out to him to let him know that they were friends with McCullers’ wife and ‘let me see what I can do,’” Rachel said. “That was the end of the conversation at that time.
“Maybe a week later or so, she asked for our address.”
McCullers is rehabbing from a forearm injury and had his second minor-league rehab start Wednesday night with Triple-A Sugar Land. Meanwhile, Ben is torn on if he wants to use the new glove when he is playing, Rachel said, but he has chosen to use the glove when he pitches and switch to a different glove when he plays first base, she said.
The Brothers are appreciative of the baseball family that came together to help Ben with his stolen glove, and eventually sharing the post enough to reach Kara.
“It is a feeling that is hard to put into words,” Rachel said. “To see Ben’s day made by Lance McCullers just speaks volumes to the kind of person he is. I was thrilled. It was a very bright spot amid a couple of months of not-so-bright spots.
“It meant so much to Ben and we are appreciative for what he did. It brought tears to my eyes.”
