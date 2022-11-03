WEST COLUMBIA — Columbia has mastered the significant components that identify Roughneck football, leading to another postseason berth.
Now they are looking to move up in the District 10-4A, D-II standings.
Changes in the Roughneck backfield and defense are finally taking hold, and an offensive line gelling at the right time has made Columbia a dangerous team entering Friday night’s regular-season finale against Brookshire Royal at Griggs Field.
The Roughnecks (3-2, 5-4) are fourth in the district standings. The ’Necks can finish as high as the No. 2 seed with a La Marque win over Sealy coupled with a ’Necks’ win.
The other scenario is Columbia finishes third place with a win and a La Marque loss or fourth with a Columbia loss.
“I feel very confident where we are at for the playoffs,” Columbia coach Brent Mascheck said.
Friday’s match will be the first between the teams since 2009. The Falcons (4-1, 8-1) — winners of three straight — experienced their lone loss against district champion Bellville (5-0, 9-0).
“The first thing that pops out to you is the number of athletes they have,” Mascheck said.
Antonio Page and Dashawn Adams are the Falcons’ top receivers. Page has 48 catches for 629 yards and eight touchdowns, and Adams has 29 receptions for a team-high 765 yards, a 26.4-yard average and eight scores. Sophomore quarterback Ashton Robinson is 112-of-199 passing for a district-leading 1,857 yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Robinson has passed for more than 206 yards in three straight games, including a 301-yard performance in last week’s 47-7 win over La Marque. Robinson has passed for 746 yards and 11 touchdowns in the last three games.
Running back Zakai Anderson keeps the Falcons balanced with a district-leading 1,324 yards on 204 carries and a team-high 11 touchdowns. He accounts for all but two of the team’s rushing touchdowns and 81.7 percent of the team’s rushing yards.
“He is a very tough runner and hard to bring down,” Mascheck said. “They are very balanced, but what we have to do is not give up the big play and make them earn it.”
Making Robinson uncomfortable in the pocket will be a priority for the ’Necks behind sack leader Gavin Gros. The junior has seven sacks, 46 tackles and five quarterback hurries this season.
“We have to muddy the pocket,” Mascheck said. “He (Robinson) doesn’t want to scramble too much. He wants to stay in that pocket, so we have to do a good job of maybe not getting to the quarterback but making him throw before he wants to because everything they do is all on timing.”
Mascheck pointed to linebacker Justin Cryer as a key player on the Falcons’ defense. Cryer leads the team with 49 tackles and 11 for a loss. Jeremiah Randolph is second with 42 tackles.
“You put all of those things together and game plan, but it all comes back down to us and what we are doing,” Mascheck said. “We feel like if we play our best — meaning we play our best, smart and minimal mistakes — we will have a chance to win the game.”
Not doing those things has been the team’s downfall, Mascheck said.
The first two games of the season against Needville and Brazosport were mental mistakes that cost us,” he said. “The Sealy game was mental mistakes, and against Bellville, we had them on the ropes, but we made a couple of mental mistakes that ended up costing us.
“We have been focusing on not making mental mistakes during the game.”
Mascheck felt the 35-21 loss to the Brahmas was a turning point for the team.
Belleville has been beating teams by an average of 35.3 points per game, and the Brahmas’ 14-point win against Columbia on Sept. 30 is their second-smallest margin of victory. In that game, the ’Necks led 21-14 in the fourth quarter, but the Brahmas rallied with 21-point unanswered points.
“We probably played Bellville the best,” Mascheck said. “I think from that point forward, we had the confidence of what we were doing and understanding what we are doing. I also think we have our backfield set now.”
Mascheck’s staff is going with the combination of Naqualyn Grice, Trevon Lewis and Jaheim Campbell. Grice leads the team with 10 touchdowns, Lewis has rushed for 450 yards, averaging 16.6 yards per carry and scored six touchdowns in the last four games and Campbell has scored at least one touchdown in each of his last four games as the team’s fullback.
“Campbell has a presence inside the tackles, and Grice is a bigger body, so he gives us that inside type of threat and then you have Trevon, who gives us that outside threat,” Mascheck said. “It is very hard for defenses to defend because of all of the misdirection, but then we have guys who hit hard in the middle then the outside starts opening up.
“I think the development of (Mudassir) Abdullah, the freshman receiver and Tate (Thrasher) throwing the football has opened up a lot of stuff for us as well.”
Mascheck also credited the improved offensive line play.
“Our offensive line has started to dominate games, and that’s where it all starts,” Mascheck said. “We thought going into the season that the line was going to be our strength, and it has taken a while for them to gel as a group, but I think they have been playing excellent the last few weeks.”
The Roughnecks’ defense has also stepped up, not allowing more than 15 points in each of the last two games and averaging 15 points per game in the last three. That unit has also scored points, including three turnovers returned for touchdowns, five interceptions and 12 of the team’s 27 sacks.
“I think we are gelling at the right time,” Mascheck said. “We are very confident in what we are doing, and I think the kids are, too.
You build that confidence in the offseason. We have a tough offseason, and the kids build confidence because if they can handle that, they can handle anything that can happen in a game. I love playing in tough, non-district schedules because you find out what your team is made of and who is going to fight until the end.”
