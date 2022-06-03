WEST COLUMBIA — Alyssa Laker’s claim to fame was dressing as the original Elmo — the name of the Columbia Roughnecks mascot during her senior year of high school.
The 2006 Columbia graduate returns to her alma mater in a much different role.
The 12-year volleyball coach is taking over the Lady ’Necks program, which was under the direction of Katy Wagner for eight seasons.
Following her playing days as an outside hitter for the Lady ’Necks, Laker’s coaching journey includes one year at Crosby, nine years at Cy Springs — six as the team’s head coach — and the final two seasons as an assistant under Elizabeth Limas at Brazoswood before circling back to Columbia.
“Being that I am from West Columbia, it has always had a special place in my heart to come back and coach here,” Lake said. “And now that I have a family of my own and I am living back here, it only made sense for me to try to get back in and be a part of my former high school, but just in a different role.
“And to be able to coach side by side with the people that mentored me and made me the coach I am today made it even more special.”
Laker brings plenty of experience to the Columbia program, but she also brings what she learned from coaches such as Limas. Laker was on the Lady Bucs staff that enjoyed a memorable run down the stretch of the 2021 season that resulted in a playoff berth.
“Elizabeth Limas brought lots of knowledge of the game just from having many years as a head coach. She and I worked well side by side,” Laker said. “She was somebody who taught me how to look at the game from other people’s points of view.
“... She was good about letting me flourish as an assistant. I took a lot away from her.”
Laker turned a Cy Springs program that had not won a district game in four seasons to winning nearly half its district contests by her final year in 2019, including the first victory against Cy Ranch in program history.
Cy Springs went from two wins in her first season in 2014 to 22 in 2019.
“When I took over the program, I wanted to establish discipline,” Laker said. “I wanted these girls to walk in and be disciplined and that started with showing up to practice on time, bringing our equipment, working hard while we’re there and making ourselves accountable in the classroom.
“Once I started incorporating discipline, that is when it all started falling into place.”
Laker hosted an annual boot camp as part of the school’s offseason program, which included two weeks of stern workouts, she said. As the years went by and the athletes began buying into the program, the boot camp evolved from teaching players volleyball to learning how to lead, Laker said.
“You could see the transformation over the years, and as the girls who started it with me from their freshmen year to their senior year in my boot camp, you could see the dynamic,” Laker said. “It went from us struggling to find Ws to let’s run different offenses and defenses. … It took time for the girls to buy in, but once they did, it was easy from there.”
Brazoswood ran a 6-2 system (six hitters, two setters) and it is something Laker would like to incorporate at Columbia, she said, but she is not opposed to running a 5-1.
“I am going to come into this open-minded and work it from many different angles because there is going to be a lot of new things thrown at these girls that they haven’t experienced,” Laker said.
Laker will be experiencing something new as well — coaching a 4A program. The majority of her experience derives from coaching 6A programs such as Cy Springs and Brazoswood, and one year of 5A in Crosby.
Leading a 4A program at Columbia will involve sharing players who participate in multiple sports or other extracurricular activities, she said.
“Most of the girls that play at the 6A level play club ball and they are going to get a lot more touches year-round,” Laker said. “It is very competitive because a lot of girls solely focus on volleyball. So to go from girls that are solely focusing on just volleyball to girls that are multi-sport athletes will be a big transition of not having them all of the time and taking advantage of the time you do have with them.”
It has been years since Laker has stepped foot inside the Columbia High School gym and she has never coached against a Lady ’Neck team — but has faced other District 25-4A programs.
Laker inherits a consistently competitive Columbia team that is coming off five consecutive playoff seasons and two postseason victories during Wagner’s tenure. Coming back to her roots has brought back great memories for Laker, including her volleyball playing days, an appearance at the state track and field meet her senior season and the designation of being the original school mascot.
It’s good to be back.
“Being in a smaller, close-knit-type, family environment is something I cherish,” Laker said. “I cherish coaching staffs that are close, who all have a hand in the big picture of things and want what is best for the athletes and the community.
“Coming back to Columbia, even the smell of the school is the same, which is good. I had a good experience during my time as a student at Columbia High School.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.