One game can extinguish a decade of the agony of missing the playoffs. It serves as a microcosm for Brazoswood head coach Joe Dale Cary’s motto this season — burn the boats.
That’s the impact a Brazoswood Bucs win today against District 24-6A foe Clear Lake would have on a program hungry to extend their season well into November. The winner secures the No. 4 seed in the district.
“Win, and you’re in,” Bucs coach Joe Dale Cary said. “It doesn’t matter if you win by one or win by 50. Win, and you’re in. We haven’t had to give any rah-rah speeches or do anything crazy to get the kids motivated. They know what is at stake.”
No pressure, but having an opportunity like this is worth the stress.
“We felt like with Creek and Brook, we had to win those and the big three, fight your tail off, compete and hopefully sneak up on one of them. It didn’t happen and here we are,” Cary said. “We felt like this was a definite situation, and we are not surprised that we are here.”
The regular-season finale was initially scheduled for Friday at Hopper Field, but the game has been moved up to 7 p.m. today because of the potential for severe weather. Friday’s forecast calls for thunderstorms, a 100 percent chance of rain and winds of 10 to 20 mph.
With the rescheduling, coaches modified Wednesday’s workout into a hybrid of a regular Wednesday practice and a typical Thursday walkthrough. However, Brazoswood has had plenty of time to prepare for the Falcons coming off a late-season bye week.
“Anytime you have the bye week, you have to make the best of it, and it came at a good time for us,” Cary said. “We got a few extra days to look at Lake and get some guys healthy. We’ve been grinding since Aug. 8, and it was nice to take a breath, hit the reset button and have your batteries recharged for the biggest game of the year.”
The Falcons (2-3, 5-4) have had a similar schedule to Brazoswood (2-3, 6-3).
Lake got out quickly with wins against Clear Creek and Brook before falling to Springs, Dickinson and Falls. Both teams are riding three-game losing skids; Lake has been outscored 97-28 and Brazoswood 135-54 during that span.
Both teams have quarterbacks ranked top four in passing and are top two in rushing and receiving in the district.
“I think on paper, we are pretty evenly matched,” Cary said. “It’s a flip of a coin. It is just, who’s going to show up and make some plays?
“It’s not another game. It is the game. It is the game of the season to get into the playoffs for the first time in 10 years. It has extra significance to it. I think there has been a different energy in the building this week, and the coaches have paid more attention to some things. It is the game to get into the playoffs — our kids know that, Lake knows that, everybody knows that — so it will be about who can show up and execute a little bit more tomorrow.”
Lake quarterback Devin Lippold is fourth in the district in passing with 1,120 yards. He has 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Running back Elijah Harris, with 856 yards on 195 carries and eight touchdowns, is second in rushing in the district behind Brazoswood quarterback Isaac Ponce, who has 873 yards and 14 scores.
Lake receiver Rodney Searles has a district-leading 554 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, ahead of Brazoswood’s Anthony Trevino’s 549 yards and three scores.
“Their quarterback is efficient, has a big arm and is a big kid,” Cary said. “They have a great running back, No. 20, who’s one of the district leaders in rushing with a big, physical offensive line up front.
“They are going to try to pound you, lull you to sleep and throw play action over your head.”
The Falcons run a similar defensive front as the other teams Brazoswood has faced with its 3-3 stack unit. Hunter Moddon leads that side of the ball with a team-best three interceptions. He also has 19 tackles. Linebacker Cecil Dressendorfer leads the Falcons with 108 tackles, 59 solo, followed by Nick Benjamin’s 98 stops and 16 for a loss. Damani Maxson has 55 tackles, nine for a loss, two passes defensed and four quarterback hurries.
“They will change things up and try to confuse you,” Cary said. “They have some good players on defense. No. 2 (Moddon) is a great athlete committed to the University of Texas, and No. 5 (Maxson) is an outside linebacker who disrupts a lot of things and causes a lot of problems. No. 42 (Dressendorfer) is one of the best linebackers we have played all year.”
Cary was confident the offense could move the ball with its tempo.
Ponce had a solid game against Falls two weeks ago with 151 passing yards and one touchdown. He also ran for 84 yards and one trip to the end zone.
The Bucs will look to running back Jose Trevino to step up after being slowed the last four games. After rushing for 628 yards and 11 scores through the first five games of the season, district opponents have stopped the sophomore with 92 yards and three touchdowns.
“We had opportunities in a couple of those games to stay with them and be there at the end; we just didn’t take advantage of those opportunities,” Cary said. “It is a matter of finding ways in those key situations to make a play here and there. When you play those good teams, you can’t make mistakes, you can’t turn the ball over, you can’t have foolish penalties and you have to be solid in the kicking game. Those are some of the mistakes we’ve made, but if our team puts those things together and avoids some of those silly mistakes, I think we can play with anybody in the district.
“We’ve just got to put it together, and we are getting closer. I think the kids can sense it, and I know the coaches can see it. Hopefully, tomorrow is the night that we put it all together.”
