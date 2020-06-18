Ten days ago, Southern Brazoria County athletes hit school weight rooms and practice fields for the first time in more than two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, the virus hit back.
Brazoswood High School reported the first positive novel coronavirus test among the hundreds of local students who began participating in summer conditioning activities June 8, Brazosport ISD officials announced Wednesday.
The student-athletes, whose name, sport and other possible identifying information is being withheld because of privacy laws, last worked out June 11 before becoming ill, Brazosport ISD Chief of Staff Brent Jaco said. Once the test came back positive, the student informed his coaches, Jaco said.
The positive test will not change the workout schedules for any of the district’s athletes, but it will reduce the number of participants, Superintendent Danny Massey said.
“We are very proud of the efforts and precautions our coaches and trainers have taken for strength and conditioning sessions,” Massey said. “Under the current health guidelines, this will require 60 players and seven coaches to be quarantined for 14 days.”
The student-athlete is still symptomatic and in quarantine at home, Massey said.
Because of the protocols the district has in place, the exposure of other athletes to the infected student is limited, Brazosport ISD Athletics Director Alan Weddell said.
“We know of no other potential cases for any other athletes for Brazoswood and Brazosport,” Weddell said. “We are in a unique situation where coaches never see certain kids because we’re specialized in different locations and they never come in contact with them. We can isolate cases pretty quickly because of that.”
Since becoming aware of the situation, BISD staff have made a quick effort to make sure anyone closely involved with that student was contacted to quarantine.
“By UIL rules, any student or staff member and the group of students involved have to isolate for two weeks,” Jaco said.
Brazosport ISD’s ability to control exposure to the virus shows it is doing all the right things for a safe environment, he said.
“We want to stress we’re following all the protocols that align with UIL and we’re keeping everything sanitized and clean,” Jaco said. “The safety of the students will always be our No. 1 priority.”
Athletics administrators at Columbia-Brazoria, Sweeny and Angleton ISDs are not aware of any of their athletes being infected with COVID-19, they said.
Columbia High School coaches are constantly talking to their athletes about washing their hands and keeping their distances, Athletics Director Brent Mascheck said. They’re also regularly checking on kids and making sure they’re not feeling ill, even when they’re not on campus, he said.
As of Wednesday, there are 18 confirmed COVID cases in people between the ages of 10 through 19 with 28 recovered for a total of 46. That makes up 4.5 percent of the total cases in Brazoria County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.