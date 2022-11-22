WEST COLUMBIA
Columbia was thankful for its opportunities in Monday’s showdown with Brazoria County foe Danbury.
The Roughneck defense took advantage of the Panthers missing a couple of key players by converting nearly 40 turnovers into 19 points en route to a 62-43 victory at Columbia High School.
Columbia shot a healthy 13-of-34 (38.2 percent) from the floor in the second and third quarters combined to outscore Danbury 35-17. However, turnovers played a significant role in the first half, with Danbury’s 23 miscues translating to 17 Columbia points. The Roughnecks led 32-22 at the half.
“It is super important that we finish on those,” Roughnecks first-year coach Sean Cox said. “When we get a stop, we have to convert it into something positive, and finishing those possessions on a good note is huge. … We were able to share the ball. That is the good thing about this team; they are very unselfish. They are always looking for that extra pass to another guy.”
Danbury is without point guards Mason Mitchell and Kam McKinney, which forced sophomore Jace Flora to take on a larger role. The team is also without senior Michael Goudy.
“We are having to have guys play a role that they don’t normally play because we have three guys out with injuries,” Panthers coach Nathan Strickland said. “As a part of it, we tried to go with a little bigger lineup and use our size, but we turned it over too much.”
The Roughnecks led 13-11 entering the second quarter but rode a 10-2 run through the first 3:28 of the stanza to push their lead to 23-13.
Jamarcus Higgins began the run by converting a Danbury turnover into a bucket 47 seconds into the quarter. Another Danbury turnover led to a Clarence Thomas rebound and bucket. Hunter Vavrecka closed the deficit to 17-13, but Hamza Johnson cleaned up the board on a missed 3-pointer and deposited two. Johnson converted a pair of free throws two possessions later to push the Columbia lead to 21-13 with 5:36 left in the half. Two possessions later, Higgins connected for a field to conclude the 10-2 run.
The Roughnecks had another fast start in the second half with an 11-1 run through the first 3:40.
After missing the first five shots, Columbia made four straight and went 3-of-3 from the charity stripe.
Higgins deposited two at the free-throw line, Johnson followed a possession later with a bucket and Cam Page’s drive to the basket made it a 38-26 game. Higgins scored the and-one, and Jordan Hall recorded a bucket to conclude the run and put the score at 43-26.
“We have some football players coming back over, so they are getting used to it again, but we are trying to play up-tempo basketball,” Cox said. “So early on, there is going to be a lot of hits and misses, but when we get rolling, we get going.
“Right now, I tell the kids to compete and play as hard as they can.”
The Roughnecks forced seven turnovers and limited the Panthers to 2-of-13 shooting from the court in the third quarter. Danbury committed 37 turnovers for the game, with Columbia scoring 19 points off the miscues.
“Tre is a good athlete, Jamarcus Higgins is a freak athlete, Hamza Johnson is a good basketball player and Jordan Hall, the big No. 4, are four great athletes flying around, and they help us on defense,” Cox said. “We are able to do different things like run traps, zones and man.”
Despite the final tally, the Panthers made Columbia work in the first half, including pulling the game within a couple of possessions on three occasions when it looked like the Roughnecks were going to run away.
Two-pointers from Gage Raley, Higgins and Johnson raced the ’Necks out to a 6-2 lead just under two minutes in the game.
Danbury stabilized the ship with a 4-0 run to tie the game at 6 on a basket by Rayden Roberts and a pass from Gio Torres to Flora. A 7-0 run by the ’Necks culminated in a 13-6 advantage with 2:21 remaining in the opening quarter, but Torres knocked down 3-of-4 free throws, and Roberts converted two free throws with 2.8 seconds to trail 13-11 after one quarter.
After Columbia took its 23-13 lead in the second quarter, Danbury outscored the home team 7-2 in the next 1:39 on buckets by Austin Whitaker, Roberts and Flora and a free throw by Whitaker to pull within 25-20.
“I think that is how we are capable of playing; we just lack depth,” Strickland said. “I should have an eight- or nine-man rotation of talented guys that can play and keep them fresh, but right now, due to injury, I am working with five or six, and I think that wears on them.
“I still want to try to get our solid players in; we just have to condition a little bit better.”
The ’Necks ended the half with their own 7-2 advantage on two-point field goals by Raley and Mudassir Abdullah and a 3-pointer by Johnson with 35 seconds left to put an exclamation point on Columbia’s 32-22 halftime lead.
“Our starting group of five are all over 6-foot-1, 6-foot-2, so we will have decent size and height, but we have to work on being physical down low and getting in position,” Strickland said. “We are not positioning ourselves for rebounds like we should.”
Torres led all scorers with 16 points, followed by Roberts with eight and Flora with six for the Panthers. Johnson led the ’Necks with 15 points, followed by 14 from Higgins. Raley contributed seven, and Hall and Lewis each added six. Monday’s win was also the first varsity head-coaching victory for Cox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.