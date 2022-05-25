WEST COLUMBIA
The word want means to have a desire to possess or do something.
It’s the perfect description of the Columbia Lady ’Necks’ postseason run — they want to continue their season, they want to prove doubters wrong and they want to make a state appearance.
“It also leaves a lasting image on our program, especially for the younger kids,” Madison Hornback said. “After we leave, we want people to think, ‘Oh, Columbia, they went to state.’ Not, ‘Oh, Columbia can’t even get out of the first round of the playoffs.’
“We also want to show people in our community that we are better than what everyone thinks we are.”
Seniors Braylynn Henderson, Hornback and Mariah Velazquez have been playing softball for a while. The trio has known each other on a first-name basis since they were 4 years old, and their bond has put the team on the doorstep of the UIL state tournament.
“I feel like it has been our bond together that has helped us get this far,” Hornback said. “It was a little rocky early on, but it has gotten a lot better as the season went on.”
That bond was tested in the last two series when Columbia lost Game 1 in both matchups. However, the trio guided the Lady ’Necks to an 11-5 outscoring in the final two games of a Region IV quarterfinal series win against Boerne, and overcame a 1-0 deficit against Calallen — a state qualifier for the last two seasons — by beating the Lady Wildcats last week in a semifinal series at Columbia.
“It was a fun series,” Velazquez said against Calallen. “They came in thinking they were going to beat us. They didn’t try in that first game, and I think winning that first game helped us win that third game because we knew we could do it.”
They now face their biggest test of the season — a best-of-three regional championship series with neighboring rival Sweeny — a team that has beaten the Lady ’Necks twice this season.
“They (Sweeny) constantly bring it up, and even people at our school will bring it up,” Henderson said. “It’s like a want. We want to win this, and whoever wins will go to state. And we want to go to state, so bad.
“We have made it this far, so we might as well go to state.”
The seniors’ relationship has made it easier to work on areas of weakness during a pivotal time of the season.
They have a rejuvenated focus that has paved the way for a pair of late postseason victories.
In last week’s practice ahead of their series against Calallen, the Lady ’Necks studied Lady Wildcats starting pitcher Breanna Ford’s drop ball, and when the series shifted to Columbia, the girls were ready for it.
“I like how we work on specific things now,” Velazquez said. “Because now we work exclusively on what the next pitcher might do to us or if we know where a team is hitting in certain places on the field, we will practice that before we play them.”
The team has worked on communication, too, Henderson said, which helped the Lady ’Necks execute their defense in the semifinal series when the team committed one error compared to the six the team committed in their quarterfinal series against Boerne.
Playing clean defense has been beneficial to the pitching staff, especially Henderson. The senior has seen her workload decreased throughout the season, and the transition has allowed her to put maximum effort toward pitching and step up at the plate.
“At the beginning of the season, I knew Kimber (Moraw) was coming up, and she was really good, but I knew I still needed to work hard to keep my spot,” Henderson said. “Now they (Moraw and Ally Phillips) have more of a role.
“It helps, especially against good teams, because the batters catch on, so it is good to change up stuff.”
Taking the burden off Henderson in the circle has translated to successful plate appearances for the Northeast Texas Community College signee.
In Game 3 of the Calallen series, Henderson batted 1-for-2 with a run scored and a walk, and in two games against Boerne, she went 3-for-7, scoring three times and driving in three runs, including two home runs in the series clincher.
“It does help,” Henderson said. “I’m not perfect all of the time. I’m never perfect, but I can’t do the job every time, but it is good to know that I have other girls who have my back.”
The seniors do not anticipate this weekend’s series against Sweeny to be their last in what has turned into a historic season they have stitched together.
“We have all made mistakes, but we have all learned from them with the help of each other,” Henderson said. “The bonds we have made, how much we see each other and when we eventually leave, it’s just going to be different.”
Players from both teams are friends and share scouting reports on other teams, Velazquez said, but when the series begins Thursday at Pearland Dawson High School, the Lady ’Necks have a chip on their collective shoulders they would like to unleash.
Columbia let a game against the Lady Dogs on March 15 get away from them and was blanked about a month later in Sweeny.
“We are ready to prove people wrong that we are better than what they think we are,” Hornback said. “I think it is all in our heads, and not playing home to home will be good for the both of us.
“And I feel like that goofiness helps us bond and we want to play harder for each other. High school, select and college are all different, but I am going to miss the bonds that we made.”
The last time a Columbia team made it this far was in 2014, and the last team to advance to the state tournament was 2006 — the same year the Lady ’Necks won the state championship. These three want to update the school’s record books when it’s all said and done.
“I feel like I can go to Maddie and Bray whenever I need to because of how close we are,” Velazquez said. “We know each other’s families, and our families are close, which helps us become better leaders because our families come together and let us know how we need to lead as seniors.
“We grew up playing together, and then after this, we won’t be playing with each other anymore. It makes me so sad, but it makes me so happy that we are going so far. I’m going to cry like a baby. I’m calling it.”
