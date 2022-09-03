Thursday

Brazoswood 77, Baytown Sterling 35

Iowa Colony 26, KIPP Sunnyside 7

Manvel 41, Beaumont West Brook 27

Pearland 40, Houston Memorial 14

Friday

Brazosport 33, Columbia 15

Anderson-Shiro 12, Danbury 9

Angleton 17, Clear Lake 7

Van Vleck 35, Sweeny 21

Shadow Creek 37, Clear Springs 26

Alvin 41, Cleveland 20

Klein Collins 38, Pearland Dawson 14

