Columbia coach Lauren Guthrie talked about the importance for her team to be able to put the ball in play entering this week's Class 4A, Region IV semifinal against Calallen.
After their Game 1 loss Wednesday, her players came through Saturday when the team needed a pair of wins to continue their season.
The Lady ’Necks grabbed a 3-0 lead thanks to two errors, and a couple of more runs crossed home plate on a pair of fielder's choices in a must-win Game 2 with a 6-1 victory to force a decisive third game.
Columbia's bats didn't stop in the nightcap as the Lady ’Necks greeted seldom-used starting pitcher Raegan Tennill with a four-run first inning that set the tone and gave the team confidence en route to a dominating 9-2 victory.
The offense's tenacity combined with the nearly unstoppable pitching trio of freshman Kimber Moraw and seniors Braylynn Henderson and Ally Phillips formulated the perfect recipe for the Lady ’Necks to advance to the Region IV championship against neighboring rival Sweeny next week.
“Everybody worked together as a team, and each player owned their particular role and honed in on it. I can’t ask for anything better,” Guthrie said. “It was a total team effort.”
Columbia scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning of Game 2 without the benefit of a base hit.
Leadoff hitter Madison Hornback drew a walk, Briana Yanez reached on an error and Lynzi Thompson walked to load the bases with one out.
Mariah Velzaquez’s sharp ground ball to short was mishandled, allowing Hornback to score and Alyssa Lewis was hit by a pitch during the next at-bat to bring Yanez home for a 2-0 lead.
Moraw grounded to Megan Geyer at third base for the force out, but Thompson still scored to make it 3-0.
The Lady ’Necks added three runs in the sixth to put Game 2 out of reach.
Singles by Cameron Creswell, Hornback and Henderson — as the latter’s base knock to left field drove Creswell home from second to make it a 4-1 game as Hornback advanced to third.
Yanez’s groundout plated Hornback, and a two-out error by Geyer allowed courtesy runner Gracyi Chaney to score for a 6-1 lead.
“In that first game (Wednesday), we always come out with a few jitters, so we had to make those adjustments,” Guthrie said. “I told them in the beginning that their (Calallen’s) defense is only moving their right fielder, so we worked on going with the pitch because that’s what we struggled with against that pitcher (Ford).
“And once you get on that pitcher, she gets rattled a little bit. She pitched a lot of innings, and I commend her, but our girls came ready.”
The Lady Wildcats’ lone run came in the top of the fifth frame when freshman Brookelynn Meador smacked a single to right field off Henderson to score Geyer. The run was charged to Phillips because Geyer was her responsibility before exiting in the fifth.
Phillips was the winning pitcher in Game 2, finishing with two hits and one run allowed in two innings. Moraw went a couple of innings in her Game 2 start, and Henderson closed the game out with three scoreless frames.
“This team is not done yet. They’re ready to keep rocking and rolling,” Guthrie said. “As they say — all gas, no brakes. They keep telling me that, so that is what we are going with.”
The Lady ’Necks rode their momentum into Game 3 with their four-run first inning.
Hornback got the team going with a double to right field, and Henderson followed with a walk.
Calallen starter Reagen Tennill — who only pitched 38 innings this season — got Yanez and Thompson out but walked Velazquez to load the bases.
Sophomore Alyssa Lewis reached on an error to score Hornback, and Moraw drove in two when she hit a single past a diving Makenzie Mounts into right field to plate courtesy runners Katelynn Lewis and Amberlee Cardwell for a 3-0 score. Brittny Hardwick singled in Alyssa Lewis to extend the lead to 4-0.
Tennill lasted one inning, surrendering four unearned runs on three hits and walking two. Ford pitched in relief.
“It was big to get up on them,” Guthrie said. “From that point, we were able to get our confidence where it needed to be, and they knew anything was possible.”
Columbia went up 6-0 with a two-run third frame.
Moraw led the inning by being hit by Ford — one of four batters the senior plunked in Game 3 — and Hardwick’s sacrifice bunt moved Moraw to second.
Creswell singled to score Moraw and advanced to second base after an attempt to get Moraw at home plate, and Hornback traded places with the No. 9 hitter with a single and advanced to second as Creswell beat the throw home.
More late-inning scoring put Game 3 — and the series — on ice.
Hornback hit a leadoff single, and Henderson reached on an error when Mounts could not catch Geyer’s throw to second base to start a would-be double play. The throw went into the outfield, allowing Hornback to scamper to third. Chaney was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Thompson grounded into a fielder’s choice as Hornback was out at home, but Velazquez walked to score Henderson and Lewis drove in a pair with a single to make it 9-2.
Hornback batted 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored another despite suffering an injury when she dove into home plate in Game 2. Lewis batted 1-for-4, scored once and drove in a pair.
“Alyssa has been on it as far as seeing big quality pitches and swinging at them when she needs to, which is what we have worked on with her,” Guthrie said. “Splitting her with track has been hard, but she is an all-star track kid, too, and now that track is over and done with, she has been focused on getting it done here.
“Madison pulled something in her side, so we were worried about her, but she is one of those kids who is not going to ask you to pull her out — even if she broke her ankle. She did well putting the ball in play and scoring the extra runs that we needed.”
Calallen’s pitching combined for six walks issued and four hit batters in Game 3.
Meanwhile, the Lady ’Necks’ pitching continued to perform brilliantly.
Henderson allowed a pair of runs — one earned — on five hits over 3 2/3 innings in Game 3, and Phillips threw 3 1/3 hitless innings, fanning three in her appearance in the decisive third game.
“I told them ever since we played Borene that we are going to face good teams from here on out, so I want to try to keep every team offbeat as far as who is pitching,” Guthrie said. “Braylynn has a lot of speed and movement, and Ally comes in a little bit slower but still very good movement. She has been on it with her curveball, and her knuckle change is really good.
“And throwing Kimber out there speeds things up again. We are very blessed to have the pitching staff we have.”
The defense — which committed just one error in the two games combined — helped the pitchers, too.
In the first inning of Game 2, Moraw gave up a double to Alaunah Almaraz as Guyer was looking to score from first. However, the relay of Kate Kondra to Hornback and a perfect throw to Velazquez gunned down Guyer before she reached home plate for the final out of the inning.
Hornback snatched Mounts’ line drive out of the air in the next inning, and Yanez was steady at third base all night — aside from her throwing error at first in the top of the seventh in Game 3. Yanez lost a contact lens in Game 3 and was still making plays despite not seeing clearly.
“The defense stepped up, and they were all on it,” Guthrie said. “And the good thing about it is if they make errors, they are good at picking each other up and not getting down on themselves. That has been a big factor for this team this year, especially in the playoffs.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.