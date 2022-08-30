CLUTE
Senior Reagan Blank and junior Olivia Stringer have carved two separate paths for their futures.
Stringer announced a verbal commitment to Division I University of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi two weeks ago, and Blank is looking at schools in Colorado and Pennsylvania.
However, the two Brazoswood power hitters have gone through similar paths that have culminated in one goal — leading the Lady Bucs back to the postseason.
With tournament play behind them, the Lady Bucs turn their attention to a few non-district matchups before opening against District 24-6A foe Clear Creek next Friday.
“We have been communicating more, especially in those critical points, like the 24th point,” Blank said. “It’s knowing like, ‘Hey, I want that ball, I want to kill that ball and I want to get you that point.’ And I want to make sure that my team doesn’t have to hesitate because they know that I’m gonna get them that point.
“I feel like we all complement each other with Liv and Landrie (Heble) back, and we all have the same goal of making sure we get the job done, whether that is making sure our block is there, making sure that our hits are there and everybody has options. It’s nice to be balanced.”
In their mission to lead the team to the playoffs for the sixth time in seven seasons, both girls had to work on their self-confidence before they could inject reliance onto their teammates.
Blank produced 346 kills, 51 blocks, 368 digs and 44 service aces as a junior behind first team All-District 24-6A selection Emma Williams. As one of three seniors on the team, Blank’s confidence has grown entering the season.
“I have been more confident and aggressive this year, and it has been nice because now you’re a senior, and you don’t have to worry about anybody,” she said. “I feel like I had that power last year, but it has grown more this year.”
Blank felt the offense is more balanced between her, Stringer, Heble — who came on strong last season — and senior right-side hitter Tori Hillis. The offense revolved around Williams, but with the University of North Texas middle hitter graduating last year, it has opened the door for Blank to step up.
Blank credited the time she committed in the offseason as a factor for her improved self-confidence. She participated in many open gyms and attended college camps, which allowed her to learn different techniques and bring them to Brazoswood.
“Knowing that I’ve grown skills as a player and that confidence that you get knowing that you are going to go play — it’s scary. But at the same time, your confidence has grown because you have put in the time and the effort over the past four years.
“You know that, ‘OK, it is my year. This is my year.’”
That self-esteem has manifested into trust in her teammates, including libero Macie Riley and her ability to pick up the game quickly.
“She has done a great job of learning quickly on her feet,” Blank said. “During tournaments, it is game after game … and she is super coachable, she makes things happen and it makes you excited because you know that if I cover for her, she’s got me.”
While she is torn between attending Western Colorado or somewhere in Pennsylvania for college volleyball, she has no doubt the Lady Bucs can get back to the playoffs.
The team overcame a 2-5 start in district play last season by winning four of its next five to finish 6-6 and sneak past Dickinson for the fourth and final playoff spot in District 24-6A. Blank believes the team will be more consistent this season.
“I feel confident that we won’t have the, ‘Oh, are you going to be in it or not going to be in it?’” Blank said. “… I feel super excited for the team, especially as a player, because I feel super confident in myself.
“I think we are going to be a contender this year. We are going to do great this year.”
Stringer has witnessed her development since starting for the Lady Bucs during her freshman season.
She registered 78 kills but had a hitting percentage of .102 in 51 sets. She excelled in her sophomore season by playing in double the sets, 114, and produced 279 kills with a hitting percentage of .167. She also registered 30 blocks — a far cry from the seven she had her freshman year.
The outside hitter, however, had to take her lumps on varsity to get to where she is today — a Division I college commit.
“You have to get broken down from teammates or go through hard stuff,” Stringer said. “That kind of stuff broke me down, and I had to find a way to build up from it. Now, as a junior, how can I help my teammates so they don’t have to go through that?
“I had a negative experience in my freshman and sophomore years, so I want to ensure these next two years are nothing like that.”
Her confidence is booming in Year 3.
Stringer is about to eclipse her kill mark from her freshman season in just 11 sets entering play today. In producing 52 kills this season, she has her best kill-per-set average of 4.7.
“Coming from freshman year to now, I have felt like, whenever I get a set, I have to make something out of it that will end up as a point,” Stringer said. “I have gotten smarter with how I need to hit and what I need to do.
“In my freshman and sophomore years, I was much lower on myself, and that’s different this year. I am good enough, and I am gonna get it done.”
Having a rapport with senior setter Olivia Mulholland has helped.
Stringer likes the move to a 5-1 scheme because it gives her more opportunities as the team’s outside hitter, and she praises Mulholland for setting her up for those opportunities.
“She has perfected her sets,” Stringer said. “I think with her sets, I might have gotten blocked twice, but I know that nothing will go wrong with her specific sets.”
Blank also had praise for her setter.
“It has felt so different to me because Olivia has always been my setter, and I am confident in her because she has grown so much from last year,” she said. “It’s also exciting when she gets those big blocks. She is so small, but then she can get up there, it makes you wonder, ‘How did she do that?’
“She just brings us energy.”
Stringer announced her commitment to Corpus Christi on Twitter.
Being offered a full scholarship and the scenery was hard to say no to, she said.
“I see myself going there,” she said. “And I was like, ‘What better can I get from this?’ It is a good volleyball school, it’s a pretty place and they have offered me. Can any place really get better than that?”
Stringer can focus on the present with her future locked down and her past used for learning lessons and motivation. Stringer has high but straightforward expectations.
“I want to be a killer leader this year,” Stringer said. “Be a better leader, be a better player and be better at everything.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.