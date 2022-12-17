SWEENY
If there was one thing Columbia wanted in time for Christmas, it was a district-opening win against rival Sweeny — a team who swept the Roughnecks last season.
There was no lump of coal for the boys in maroon Friday night.
The Roughnecks opened District 26-4A play by holding off the Bulldogs for a 48-46 victory at Sweeny High School.
“This was a huge win for us. Last year, they swept us in both games, which we talked about all week,” Roughnecks coach Sean Cox said. “To come in here and finish the game off and start 1-0 in district going into Christmas is huge.”
The Bulldogs (0-1, 4-11) outscored the Roughnecks (1-0, 6-8) 40-29 in the first half and the fourth quarter, but Columbia outscored Sweeny 19-6 in the third quarter behind 6-of-14 shooting from the floor — including opening the quarter on a 10-0 run.
“The third quarter has been our Achilles heel all season, and we are trying to figure out what it is about the third quarter,” Bulldogs coach Cal Varner said. “But I think we played hard; we just had a lot of miscues and mental mistakes that cost us.”
The ’Necks opened the second half with a free throw by Blake Osteen, and a 3-pointer by Hamza Johnson gave the ’Necks a 22-19 lead. Tate Thrasher’s putback and Johnson depositing two pushed the Columbia lead to 28-19 with 5:33 remaining in the third quarter.
Sweeny pulled within seven, 28-21, following Clinton Varner’s bucket and foul, but Noe Gallardo knocked down a 3-pointer and drew the foul to end the quarter with a 37-25 Columbia lead.
Sweeny fought back, however, beginning the final stanza on an 8-0 run to close the deficit to 37-33 with 3:58 left in regulation.
Seth Jammer’s putback got the run going at the 7:35 mark, and Varner’s offensive board gave Tristan Lewis a chance for a field goal to make it a 37-29 game. Jalyn Anderson and Lewis each had transition buckets to complete the 8-0 run.
“They went to a zone, and we were trying to play too safe — we haven’t had many opportunities this year to play with a big lead,” Cox said. “We are still learning. This is a young group with a lot of juniors, sophomores and some freshmen. We have to make smart reads, and we forced a few things instead.”
The teams remained within five points for the remaining 3:58, and Sweeny drew within one following two free throws by Lewis and again on a putback by Jones. Thrasher’s bucket and free throws following a Sweeny missed shot gave Columbia a 48-43 lead with 4.2 seconds left. Jones’ tray with 0.5 seconds remaining was not enough time for the Bulldogs to complete their comeback.
“We had turnovers at crucial points when we were making runs, and that killed our runs,” Varner said.
Aside from the strong third-quarter shooting, Columbia went 8-of-30 (26.6 percent) the other three periods, including a 1-of-9 clip in the first quarter. The Roughnecks struggled to gain rhythm offensively, especially in the first half.
“That’s the problem we have had all year. We would create a turnover, and then we would stall out, and we wouldn’t capitalize,” Cox said. “That points-off-turnover ratio is something we’ve got to fix immediately because that extra opportunity is an extra bucket we have to have.”
The Roughnecks also struggled in the paint in the first half as Sweeny recorded five points off seven offensive rebounds, and the Bulldogs gobbled up nine defensive boards through the first 16 minutes.
However, Thrasher was a game-changer in the second half. The senior scored all his 10 points in the final 13:33 and grabbed four rebounds.
“We are happy to have him,” Cox said. “He is a three-sport athlete, and he brings something to the table that no one else can. He rebounds the ball well, he cuts well and he is a smart basketball player. He is a huge addition to the team, and he adds a little bit of size that we don’t have everywhere else.”
Thrasher also helped contribute at the foul line with his two shots to give Columbia a five-point lead with 4.2 seconds left. Before he hit the line, Columbia went 3-of-8 from the charity stripe in the final quarter and 6-of-16 in the second half.
“Free throws were a huge thing. We missed a ton of free throws, and we practice them all the time,” Cox said.
Clinton Varner was a bright spot for the Bulldogs all night. He finished with 12 points and 10 unofficial rebounds.
“He’s an athletic kid,” Cal Varner said. “He rebounds, and he just has a knack for the ball — he seems to be able to slide in a little crease and find the ball. We have to take care of it no matter what is going on.
“But he played well tonight.”
Tristan Lewis finished with a team-high 15 points for Sweeny — which has lost five straight. Jones added 11 points. Trevon Lewis contributed eight points for the ’Necks, and Johnson finished with 18.
The Bulldogs will host Edna next Friday, and the ’Necks will host Wharton on Monday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.