Clear Springs at Brazoswood.jpg

Brazoswood’s Connor Holt (13) and Sam Garcia (17) were named to the first-team all-district list.

 JEREMY HILL/Facts file photo

The Brazoswood Buccaneers finished the season at 4-7-1 in District 24-6A play and 7-11-2 overall, but missed out on the playoffs during the 2022 campaign.

Despite falling short of a playoff berth, six Buccaneers were named to the all-district team.

