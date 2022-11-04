CLUTE — The Brazoswood cross-country team emphasizes the importance of family. During their early morning practices at Slade Field, several runners don T-shirts with the Brazoswood logo and “family” written across the shirts.
While the team will not be competing at this year’s UIL Class 6A State Cross-Country Meet today in Round Rock, the focus on family remains for a couple of seniors.
Seniors Diego Moya and Giovani Diaz qualified for the state meet after placing as runners with the top 10 times not on a qualifying team at the Region 3-6A Championships meet Oct. 21 in Huntsville.
Moya placed 14th with a time of 16:17.80, and Diaz crossed the finish line in 16:17.94 for 15th place.
“It means a lot to be able to keep the Brazoswood legacy alive,” Diaz said. “Even if we run on a bad day, we are still going to qualify. We are going to represent our team and continue to get support from our teammates.
“It is a mental adjustment because you are used to being on the line with your team and starting with them. As an individual, when you are in the box on the line, you’re with other people, but I still get to be here with my teammate, so that’s why it’s an adjustment, but a little one.”
The two runners — both in their fourth year with the program — have seen significant improvements in their times dating back to freshman year.
Moya’s goal is to finish with a sub-16 time and place within the top 30 overall at state, and Diaz wants to clock in at sub-16 and gun for the school record, he said. Pablo Ponce holds the school’s best time at 15:31, and Moya’s uncle, Xavier Jimenez, is second on the list at 15:35.
“Regionals is probably the best I felt in a while, and I feel like I didn’t perform there as I wanted to,” Diaz said. “I would like to go in the top 20 and get the school record. I want to prove to people that I am still here and that Brazoswood is still here and should not be taken lightly.”
Diaz was a low 17-second runner in his freshman and sophomore seasons. His best 5K race came at state during his junior season, and he has put it all together this year with low 16 times, despite injuries.
He was Brazoswood’s top runner in three of the first four races of the season before he got hit in the side at the state preview in September, finishing in 17:37.
He rebounded in the Nike South, clocking in at 16:34.4 and was nine seconds back from that time to help Brazoswood claim its second straight District 24-6A title with a time of 16:43.34. At region, Diaz crossed the finish line in 16:17.94, five seconds from his personal-best time.
“The times were good. The course was dry, and there were a lot of holes everywhere, so that was the main struggle trying to get foot placement,” Diaz said. “I was happy with the time. It wasn’t where I wanted it, but I still qualified for state.”
Moya has been running consistently late in the season.
Moya remembered running, clocking in as a freshman around 17:55 and is now seeing times in the 16.1s this year.
He led the Bucs at the district meet with a fourth-place time of 16:14.89 and was three seconds behind that time at regional. At the Nike South, he ran in 16:06.6.
“It is such a big accomplishment, and it shows how much work I have put in. It’s satisfying,” Moya said about qualifying for state. “It’s big for me, especially to make it as an individual.
“Last year, when we made it as a team, I finished 30th place. Compared to this year, it shows how much I’ve improved over the last year.”
