ANGLETON — It did not matter what personnel, unit or play Angleton dispatched Thursday night. Houston Madison didn’t have an answer.
The Wildcats won their seventh consecutive game — their sixth straight in dominating fashion — as they advanced to the Area round of the Class 5A, Region 3 playoffs with a 57-6 trouncing of their guests at Wildcat Stadium.
“That was a big deal for us to make sure we came out and played well,” Angleton head coach Jason Brittain said. “Just them being able to take what they did in practice and execute in the game was what happened tonight.”
The first execution killed Madison’s chances right out of the gate.
After forcing a three-and-out, Angleton sent all but the return man after the punter. Although several purple jerseys made it there, defensive lineman Micah Johnson is the one to get a paw on the kick. He had both on the ball a second later, recovering it in the end zone for Angleton’s first points.
“It was a once-in-a-lifetime feeling you’re never going to get that back,” Johnson said.
The aggressive play would be repeated throughout the game.
“That helped set the tempo for our defensive start to the game and he’s a kid that plays really physical,” Brittain said.
A Jaden Allison sack led to another three-and-out, and Angleton’s offense would get a chance to do its damage.
Junior quarterback Adrian Ewells completed his first three passes, including a 19-yard fade to senior wide receiver Kariyen Boniaby Goins. That set up an Ewells run around the left side in which he lowered the shoulder and spun his way into the end zone for a 14-0 advantage with five minutes remaining in the opening quarter.
A second blocked punt, this time from linebacker Sean Blanks, had the Wildcats ready to pounce again. Two runs for Deseahn Thomas later and it was a 21-0 lead.
A fourth-down stand on the Marlins’ next possession gave Angleton’s offense the ball inside Madison’s 40-yard line. A 20-yard Thomas rush and Jamarcus Shockley carry put the Wildcats in the red zone. Ewells would spot a wide-open Aaron Grear in the end zone for the touchdown resulted from the short field.
By early in the second quarter, Madison’s goal on offense appeared to be doing enough to make Angleton cover a lot of territory to score. The Wildcats showed that wouldn’t be a problem as they shaved more than four minutes off the clock with an 11-play drive capped by a Wildcat-formation touchdown by an offensive lineman.
Thomas took the snap and handed it to Jake Ethridge, who lined up next to him in the backfield. Ethridge muscled his way for a touchdown and was met by a mob of his teammates celebrating in the end zone.
Ethridge has little memory of the touchdown — he zoned out and could not hear the crowd, he said — but will remember being in the middle of a celebration in the back right corner of the end zone.
“When you get a big man touchdown, everybody gets excited,” Brittain said. “Jake has been a great offensive lineman for us for years. He’s definitely deserving to be able to carry the ball and score.”
Another short field pushed the lead to 41-0 when Ewells found Goins in the back of the end zone in heavy coverage, and that’s how it stood at intermission after Angleton racked up two blocked punts, six touchdowns and multiple tackles for loss.
The Marlins mustered 75 total yards, including 45 on 10 carries by running back Chase DeVaughn, who came into the game with 1,381 yards and 21 touchdowns but was held in check by the Wildcat defense.
With the game all but decided, Angleton emptied its bench to start the second half. Fourth-string running back Elijah Simmons, who primarily played safety this season, had just two rushes for 29 yards coming into Friday’s game. It took the senior four carries to score his first touchdown of the season, knifing his way through a worn-out Marlins defense to cover all 58 yards on the drive.
“We are at the point in the year that he’s feeling comfortable on both sides of the ball, and so now in the second half, he got quite a few carries and did a great job with that,” Brittain said. “He’s also playing defense the whole second half so being able to have guys like that can help build your depth on both sides of the ball can really help us.”
Ahead 48-0, Angleton punter Shaun Neibert’s foot wasn’t deployed until the 2:38 mark in the third quarter.
Madison got its lone touchdown of the night on a 23-yard run from quarterback Ronald Square to make it 55-6; a safety when Angleton downed the Madison punter in the end zone after a high snap ended the scoring.
Ewells finished the game with 141 passing yards and two touchdowns, to go with 39 rushing yards and a score. Thomas and Shockley led the way on the ground with 67 yards each as the Wildcats ran for 287 yards.
Defensively, the stingy Wildcats defense surrendered 148 total yards.
“We knew we’re gonna come in here and we were going to dominate and we didn’t want to lose on our home field on our last night here,” Ethridge said.
Angleton advances to play the winner of College Station and Wagner, who square off tonight.
Thursday’s game likely was the last time this year’s seniors will play a meaningful game in Wildcat Stadium.
