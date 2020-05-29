Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is hosting a reading challenge for Houston-area children ages 5 through 18 and partnering with Lake Jackson’s Ashley HomeStore and other retailers across Houston to do so.
“One of the cornerstones of my foundation is education,” Watson said. “Kids have gone through quite a bit these past few months, including being out of school. That’s why it’s important to encourage them to get back to reading.”
The Deshaun Watson Foundation Summer Reading Challenge, “4 Books for #4”, gives children a chance to improve themselves in their reading ability and gives finalists and their families a chance to meet Watson and win a $5,000 room makeover, courtesy of Ashley HomeStore.
There will be winners from four age categories.
“Our promise to children aligns with the Deshaun Watson Foundation’s commitment to education,” Ashley HomeStore CEO in Houston Chad Spencer said. “We’re thrilled to partner with Deshaun to help bring the joy of reading to Houston children.”
To qualify, a child must read four books by Aug. 10. Children can read their own books or they can pick up free books at mini libraries set up at the Ashley HomeStore. Locations in the Houston area, including the store at 100 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Books are available during regular store hours one a first come, first serve basis. To register, text READ4 to 797979 for more information on Deshaun’s Summer Reading Challenge. Once registered and after completing the four books, children or a family member can enter the four book titles, the child’s favorite book and the reason why it was their favorite.
All Ashley HomeStores are open to donations of appropriate children’s books, but all have to be properly sanitized before being aded to the collection for children to enjoy.
