ANGLETON
The Ladycats played an inspiring home match Friday night in front of an energetic crowd as Angleton outlasted Danbury in five sets, 21-25, 25-11, 25-20, 18-25, 15-13 at Angleton High School.
“Our girls have good camaraderie, and they all have a strong will and desire to win,” Angleton head coach Cheyenne Lansford said. “I think whenever they’re pushed to their limits and kind of pushed against the wall, they’re all going to come together for each other. If it’s a tight game, they’re going to play to win.”
Angleton led 3-0 in the final set, but Danbury cut it to a 4-3 deficit thanks to big plays from Jesse Garner.
Notable plays in the final set included more kills from Garner and Sadie Meeks for the Lady Panthers, but it was ultimately Lee’Andra Foston and the match-sealing kill from Chelsey Owens who triumphed for the Ladycats.
“She (Foston) is my highest jumper, and she was a really strong hitter for us,” Lansford said. “She pretty much ended the point every time she got the ball. I think Chelsey Owens had a pretty good game as my senior setter and then Caylee Berg in the back row for me as a defensive specialist. And, of course, my libero captain Isabel Avalos. They all played very, very well tonight.”
The first set was back-and-forth, and both teams competed with a lot of intensity, but the visiting 3A Lady Panthers had the upper edge down the stretch.
After a Ladycats kill by Brooklyn Smith got Angleton out to a 3-1 lead, the Lady Panthers had a short run with points spearheaded by a couple of plays from Garner to take the lead 4-3.
Angleton got an ace from Sydney Moseley and one of many kills on the night from Foston to take a 10-7 lead.
The Danbury duo of Meeks and Brynlee Auer up front had some timely kills and aces that brought the Lady Panthers back from multiple small deficits to put them on top, 19-17, after more back-and-forth rallies. In the later stages of the first set, Meeks especially shined with some clutch kills that paved the way for the Lady Panthers’ opening-set win.
The second set was dominated 25-11 by the Ladycats as they gradually pulled away in the middle of the set.
An ace from Owens propelled Angleton. Kills from Paige Smith, some solid blocks and kills at the net from Foston and impressive team rallies went the way of the Ladycats.
The third set was back-and-forth about midway through before Angleton started to go on a rally to take a 20-13 lead thanks to Foston, Owens, Caylee Berg, Isabel Avalos and others stepping up as a team.
With Danbury facing a 2-1 match deficit heading into the fourth set, the Lady Panthers played with a sense of urgency.
Multiple kills from Gardner and Meeks and Charlee Allison’s play at the net had the Lady Panthers up, 17-10. Although the Ladycats made things interesting to get within 18-15, Danbury handled its business to force a fifth set.
The Ladycats will look to improve as district play approaches.
“We just need to play cleaner,” Lansford said. “Sometimes we get on some highs and lows. Some games look well, and we have some great plays, but it’s followed almost immediately by a play that’s not very clean. I try to teach them in practice that we’re going to play clean, and we’re going to play fundamentally.
“In some games, it’s like we almost don’t hold true to those things, so we need to remember what we do in practice. We need to remember what we do every single day and play like that.”
Angleton will host Baytown Lee at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Danbury will return to its home court that same time to take on Bay City.
