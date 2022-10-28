The Angleton Wildcats rallied from 14 points down in the fourth quarter to beat Magnolia West, 22-21, in Friday’s District 10-5A, D-I matchup at Mustang Stadium.
The Wildcats (6-1, 7-2) — who clinched a playoff spot with the victory — remain in first place in the standings after scoring 15 unanswered points, capped off by quarterback Adrian Ewells’ 4-yard touchdown run with 36 seconds left. Ewells then found Aaron Grear to convert the two-point try.
The Mustangs (4-3, 6-3) scored first in the opening quarter and extended the lead to two scores before the end of the half when Ryan Ojeda rushed it in from 1 yard with 14 seconds left in the half.
After the Wildcats got on the board following Deseahn Thomas’ 3-yard touchdown run, Magnolia West answered to make it a 21-7 game when Terry Daniels scored from 5 yards out with 52 seconds remaining in the third stanza.
Thomas made it a one-score game with a 5-yard touchdown run with 8:46 left in the fourth.
Thomas finished with 13 carries for 50 yards and two touchdowns, and Ewells had 46 yards on 13 runs and one touchdown.
Receiver Kariyen Boniaby Goins caught six passes for 78 yards.
The Wildcats will go for a district title next week when they host Fort Bend Kempner at Wildcat Stadium.
An Angleton win or Fulshear loss will give the Wildcats the championship.
