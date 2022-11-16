LAKE JACKSON — Two high-powered offenses will collide Friday night, but it might be a defensive play or two that dictates who wins.
Brazosport Christian (7-3) is making its first regional appearance since 2012 when the Eagles face top-seeded Bracken Christian (9-2) in a TAPPS 1A, Division III Region round match.
Kickoff is at 6 p.m. at Faith Academy of Bellville.
The Eagles are winners of five straight and are scoring an average of 50 points per game during that span. The Eagles gave expanded their offensive playbook over the weeks, and last week, freshman Kole Calhoun got involved as both a runner and a receiver. He had two receiving touchdowns and a handful of carries.
“We’ve been adding wrinkles to our offense since our off week and see who we can insert into our offense,” Eagles coach Ricky Austin said after the Eagles’ area round win last week. “We’ve been plugging and playing, and it worked well for us. We want to get the ball to Judah because he is our senior, but we’ve also inserted Kole Calhoun, and that’s been a good wrinkle. He is coming along. He is only a freshman, but he’ll get his shot down the road.
“But the wrinkles are ironing out, and we are ready to rock and roll.”
Aside from district champion Baytown Christian, the Eagles will be facing the best offense this season in Bracken Christian.
The Warriors average 56.5 points per game and are winners of seven straight. Defensively, the team has recorded four shutouts.
Following the Eagles’ win last week against Hill Country Christian, Austin said the playoffs come down to which team’s top guy makes more plays. This week will pit BCS’ Elijah Burris against Bracken Christian’s Colt Wheelock.
Wheelock leads the Warriors’ offense with 74-of-115 passing for 1,411 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions. He is also productive on the ground, with 514 yards on 48 carries and 11 scores.
The Warriors’ leading rusher is Justin McGarity with 795 yards on 64 carries and 20 touchdowns. Wheelock and McGarity account for 31 of the team’s 43 rushing touchdowns. Receiver Caleb Marquez is the Warriors’ top wideout with 18 receptions for 585 yards and 11 touchdowns.
The Eagles’ defense has played well during their five-game win streak, not allowing more than 22 points before last week’s 69-47 victory. Despite allowing 47 points against Hill Country, the BCS defense recovered three fumbles in the first half, and the offense matched the Rams point for point in the second half.
Hill Country scored on BCS in the second half after Ethan Nelson left the game with a dislocation in his hand and did not return. Nelson applied pressure on Rams quarterback Jonas West when he was in, but if Nelson is out, it will be a next-man-up mentality, Austin said.
The Warriors’ defense is also good, allowing 25.4 points per game and 34 points over the last five contests.
McGarity is the team’s leading tackler with 108 stops and 12 tackles for a loss, and Brayden Coombs is second on the team with 52 tackles. The Warriors have intercepted 10 passes and recovered 12 fumbles.
The winner of Friday’s game will play the winner between Heritage School and Baytown Christian in the state semifinal. The last BCS team to advance to the state semifinal was in 2006.
