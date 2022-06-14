BASEBALL
AHS Summer Baseball camp: 9 to 11 a.m. for incoming fifth-graders to freshmen, June 21 to 23 at Wildcat Baseball Field. $60 per camper. Bring glove, bat, helmet, pants, cleats, hat and water bottle. All campers receive a T-shirt. Program includes, bunting, hitting, base running and games. Email blostracco@angletonisd.net or cstewart@angletonisd.net.
BASKETBALL
Columbia Lady ’Neck Basketball camp: 8 to 9:30 a.m. for incoming third- through fifth-graders; 10 to 11:30 a.m. for incoming sixth-graders to freshmen, June 20 to 22 at high school gym. $25 per camper. Fundamentals of game will be taught by Lady ’Neck coaches. Call Brent Mascheck or Connie Ashley at 979-345-7602 or email connie.ashley@cbisd.com.
2022 Buccaneer Basketball camp: 9 to 11:30 a.m. incoming kindergarten to fifth-graders; 12:30 to 3 p.m. sixth-graders to freshmen, June 20 to 23 at the Brazoswood High School Performance Gym. $75 per camper. Daily instruction on dribbling, shooting, passing and other fundamentals. Get a camp T-shirt. Bring athletic shorts and basketball shoes. Register at brazosport.revtrack.net/rw-bisd-activities-and-camps. Pay at schoolpay.com/pay/for/Buccaneer-Basketball-Camp/SbNjOmF. Email Brazoswood head coach Michael Tummins at Michael.tummins@brazosportisd.net.
Lady Buc Basketball camp: 8:30 to 11 a.m. incoming second- to sixth-graders; noon to 3 p.m. for incoming seventh-graders to freshmen, June 27 to 30 at Lake Jackson Intermediate. $75 per camper. Register at brazosport.revtrak.net/rw-bisd-activities-and-camps. Email christina.hemmen@brazosportisd.net.
FOOTBALL
Roughneck Football camp: 8 to 9:30 a.m. for incoming third- through fifth-graders; 10 to 11:30 a.m. for incoming sixth- to eighth-graders, July 20 to 22 at Griggs Field. $25 per camper. Fundamentals of game will be taught by Roughneck coaches. Call Brent Mascheck or Connie Ashley at 979-345-7602 or email connie.ashley@cbisd.com.
Sweeny Summer Football camp: 6 to 8 p.m. for incoming third- through sixth-graders at Bulldog Stadium, Aug. 1 and 2. Camp is free. T-shirt $10 due on first day. Email codom@sweenyisd.org.
SOCCER
Columbia Roughneck/Lady ’Neck Soccer camp: 8 to 9:30 a.m. for incoming third- through fifth-graders; 10 to 11:30 a.m. for incoming sixth-graders to freshmen, July 11 to 13 at Griggs Field. $25 per camper. Fundamentals of game will be taught by Roughneck and Lady Neck coaches. Call Brent Mascheck or Connie Ashley at 979-345-7602 or email connie.ashley@cbisd.com.
Sweeny Soccer camp: 8 to 11 a.m. for boys and girls ages 4 to incoming eighth-graders, Tuesday to Thursday at Bulldog Stadium. $50 per camper who will learn new skills. Email srakowitz@sweenyisd.org.
STRENGTH & CONDITIONING
Brazosport Strength & Conditioning program: 8 to 11 a.m. Mondays to Thursdays through July 28 excluding July 4 to 7. Bring workout clothes, tennis shoes and cleats to Brazosport field house.
VOLLEYBALL
Angleton Summer camp: 9 a.m. to noon for incoming third-graders to freshmen, July 25 to 27 at Angleton High School gym. Must register by July 1 for a T-shirt. $50 per camper. Must wear knee pads, court shoes and bring water bottle. Email cklansford@angletonisd.net.
Columbia Lady ’Neck Volleyball camp: 8 to 9:30 a.m. for incoming third- through fifth-graders; 10 to 11:30 a.m. for incoming sixth-to eighth-graders, June 27 to 29 at Columbia High School gym. $25 per camper. Fundamentals of game will be taught by Lady ’Neck coaches. Call Brent Mascheck or Connie Ashley at 979-345-7602 or email connie.ashley@cbisd.com.
Sweeny Volleyball camp: 9 to 11 a.m. for incoming fourth- to sixth-graders; noon to 2 p.m. for incoming seventh- to eighth-graders, June 28 to 30 at Sweeny High School gym. $50 per camper. Email tbritton@sweenyisd.org.
