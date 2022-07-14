SWEENY — Eleven games into her Northern New Mexico College basketball career, Jaidyn Fontenette didn’t realize it would all come crashing down.
Around mid-January, the Lady Eagle point guard was playing a home game against Southwestern Assemblies of God University American Indian College despite not feeling 100 percent.
“I started feeling like I had COVID and had come back after a couple of games in California and wasn’t feeling well during those games either, because I felt out of breath and just so fatigued after the games,” Fontenette said.
Thirteen minutes in, Fontenette scored a point and left, never returning to the court again.
“I felt drained and felt like I wanted to pass out, so coach kept having to pull me out,” she said. “Afterwards, the boys coach even mentioned that I looked dead. But I felt lightheaded and was quickly out of breath whenever I pressed the ball.”
During a light workout a couple of days later, her heartbeat raced out to 211 beats a minute.
“That day, my chest felt achy, and I could hear my heart beat along with other things, so I went to the ER and got an EKG, and they could not find anything,” Fontenette said. “So I took another COVID test, which I had taken three previously in December after those games in California, and they all came back negative. They also did some blood work, and they couldn’t find anything. “Then they wanted me to go to a cardiologist but were booked until April in New Mexico, and this was still around mid-January. So I came home to go to my cardiologist, and I thought everything was going to be OK to return for conference play.”
Her first cardiologist found a heart murmur, and her second cardiologist detected Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome, better known as POTS.
“So basically POTS is when it checks what your heart rate is when you are laying down, sitting or standing,” she said. “When it hits a certain point, then you have the POTS syndrome, which is something one cannot get rid of. That cardiologist told me that I couldn’t play basketball anymore but could slowly start working out again. By mid-March, my chest was still hurting, and I couldn’t work out or do anything strenuous.”
Still not wanting to accept her basketball career could be over, Fontenette went to a pulmonary doctor to treat her asthma.
“He gave me stronger medicine, plus I started using compression socks so that I could return to working out,” she said. “But to this day, I still have not played basketball and have tried running a bit or as much as I can. For a long time, I had felt super dizzy, but it feels like I am feeling better.”
It’s been a strange circumstance for Fontenette, especially after coming off a two-year stint at McLennan Community College in Waco, where she had 39 out of 49 starts as a point guard, which eventually led to another scholarship at Northern New Mexico. Fontenette is also listed on the McLennan website as one of 10 Highlassie former players to make the NJCAA Academic Student list.
To this day, Fontenette doesn’t know how she was detected with POTS. She contracted COVID a year ago in July, and last September, she was required to get vaccinated because all teams in Northern New Mexico required it.
“When the doctor told me in February that I couldn’t play basketball anymore, I felt sick,” she said. “I felt so bad about that; I couldn’t believe it was happening to me or that it was true. Playing basketball since I was a kid, I just didn’t know what was next for me, but I’ve come to terms with it, but it was hard during that time.”
An electrical engineer major, the former Sweeny Lady Dog will head to the University of Houston or Texas State to finish her studies and start her next chapter in life.
