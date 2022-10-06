River's End VFD to host tournament Special to The Facts Oct 6, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The River’s End Volunteer Fire Department will host its 24th Annual Family Fishing Tournament from Friday to Sunday.Fishing will begin at 12:01 a.m. Friday and run through 2 p.m. Sunday and fish weigh-ins will be conducted by Certified Weight Masters for this fundraiser.The weigh-in will be at River’s End Fire Department Station 1 at 12070 FM 2918 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.Daily mini-tournaments will be held for all ages with award plaques being given.On Friday, the category will be speckled trout, and then on Saturday, redfish, and Sunday, flounder.Only redfish between 20 inches to 27 inches may be entered in any category.The registration fee for adults is $45 and $25 for ages 16 and younger. A free T-shirt will be given to each registered angler.On Saturday, Oct. 8, there will be barbecue brisket plates with sides available for $14 per plate from 11 a.m. until sold out.There will be a silent auction starting at 11 a.m. Saturday and ending at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, as well as a live auction at 2 p.m. Saturday.Prizes and plaques will be presented to winners at 3 p.m. Saturday.For information, call 979-418-7007 or 979-235-0010 or look online at www.revfd.com. This story is reprinted from West Brazos Weekly, a free newspaper published by The Facts every Wednesday for western Brazoria County communities. 