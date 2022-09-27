Angleton 48, Magnolia 37
Angleton 13 14 14 7 — 48
Magnolia 3 20 14 0 — 37
Scoring Summary
First quarter
A — Talon Moten 51 pass from Adrian Ewells (Shaun Neibert kick), 9:05.
M — Ruben Hernandez 44 field goal, 6:00.
A — Langston Myrick 34 pass from Ewells (Neibert kick), 4:36.
Second quarter
M — Hernandez 24 field goal, 10:49.
A — Deseahn Thomas 9 run (Neibert kick), 9:27.
A — Myalek Woods 40 pass from Ewells (Neibert kick), 6:06.
M — Deonald Butler 15 run (Hernandez kick), 3:05.
M — Hernandez 36 field goal, 0:00
Third quarter
A — Aaron Grear 34 pass from Ewells (Neibert kick), 9:48.
M — Andrew Klosterman pass from Montana Wells (Hernandez kick), 3:04.
A — Woods 80 return (Neibert kick), 2:49.
M — Butler 5 run (Hernandez kick), 1:43.
Fourth quarter
A — Thomas 30 run (Neibert kick), 4:45.
A M
First downs 18 23
Total yards 427 488
Turnovers 0 2
Rushing 34-232 49-351
Passing yards 195 137
Comp/Att 9-20 7-22
Penatlies 5-45 2-10
Fumbles 0-0 1-0
INT 0 2
Individual leaders
Rushing: A, Deseahn Thomas 21-152-2, Myalek Woods 2-44, Jamarcus Shockley 3-9. M, Hunter Andrews 32-265, Deonald Butler 15-87-2, Montana Wells 2-(-1).
Passing: A, Adrian Ewells 9-20-0-195-4. M, Wells 7-22-2-137-1.
Receiving: A, Talon Moten 1-51-1, Woods 2-48-1, Langston Myrick 1-34-1, Aaron Grear 1-34-1, Kariyen Boniaby Goins 4-28. M, Dustin Lindvall 2-51, Andrews 1-49, Andrew Klosterman 1-19-1, Johnathan Bravenec 2-16, Gaige Sanders 1-2.
Brazoswood 42, Clear Creek 21
Brazoswood 7 14 7 14 — 42
Clear Creek 3 11 0 7 — 21
Scoring Summary
First quarter
B — Isaac Ponce 1 run (Sam Garcia kick)
CC — Garrett Carleton 28 field goal
Second quarter
B — Ponce 2 run (Garcia kick)
B — Jose Trevino 9 run (Garcia kick)
CC — Carleton 42 kick
CC — Bryson Drake 5 run (Damian Hernandez pass from Drake)
Third quarter
B — Riker Blank 13 pass from Ponce (Garcia kick)
Fourth quarter
B — Ponce 3 run (Garcia kick)
CC — Rocky Ketchum 14 run (kick good)
B — Braxton Welch 9 run (Garcia kick)
B CC
First downs 30 16
Totals yards 439 289
Turnovers 1 1
Rushing 55-269 29-123
Passing yards 170 166
Comp/Att 16-19 15-35
Penatlies 5-42 5-40
Fumbles 1 0
INT 0 1
Indiviual leaders
Rushing: B, Isaac Ponce 25-125-3, Braxton Welch 4-19-1, Mikah Guice 5-20, Jose Trevino 21-105-1.
Passing: Ponce 16-19-0-170-1.
Receiving: Cole Hagan 3-13, Kade Bengtson 1-13, Anthony Trevino 5-93, Jose Trevino 4-29, Riker Blank 3-22-1.
Sealy 48, Columbia 18
Sealy 14 14 13 7 — 48
Columbia 6 6 0 6 — 18
Scoring Summary
First quarter
C — Naqualyn Grice 9 run (kick failed)
S — Caysen Boldon 23 run (kick good)
S — Fumble return (kick good)
Second quarter
S — Haden Wernecke 5 pass from D'vonne Hmielewski (kick good)
C — Kai Castile 26 pass from Tate Thrasher (two-point conversion failed)
S — Wernecke 29 pass from Hmielewski (kick good)
Third quarter
S — Hmielewski 4 run (two-point conversion failed)
S — Wernecke 17 pass from Hmielewski (kick good)
Fourth quarter
S — Kane Killough 28 pass from Hmielewski (kick good)
C — Trevon Lewis 15 run (kick failed)
C S
First downs 12 22
Totals yards 263 405
Turnovers 2 0
Rushing 29-198 30-161
Passing 65 244
Comp/Att 5-14 14-18
Penalties 4-44 6-66
Fumbles 2 0
INT 0 0
Individual leaders
Rushing: C, Trevon Lewis 6-50-1, Kai Castile 6-44, Kavion Lewis 4-44, Blake Osteen 2-18, Grant Thrasher 3-14, Naqualyn Grice 4-12-1, Tate Thrasher 3-11, Jahiem Campbell 1-5. S, D'vonne Hmielewski 10-67, Caysen Boldon 3-31-1, Avonte Nunn 2-4, Kane Killough 2-27, Haden Wernecke 3-17, Noah Washington 1-0, Bryson Johnson 9-15.
Passing: C, Tate Thrasher 5-14-0-65-1. S, Hmielewski 14-18-0-234-4. Killough 2-2-0-10-0.
Receiving: C, Trevon Lewis 3-27, Castile 1-26-1, Parker Kingrea 1-12. S, Killough 5-80-1, Reid Miller 1-9, Parker Deberry 1-23, Wernecke 6-81-3, Washington 2-50, Talon Joiner 1-1.
Bay City 7, Brazosport 0
Bay City 0 0 0 7 — 7
Brazosport 0 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring Summary
Fourth quarter
BC — Paris Fox 12 run (Victor Morales kick)
B BC
First downs 11 9
Totals yards 144 150
Turnovers 1 0
Rushing 36-116 26-94
Passing 28 56
Comp/Att 7-12 7-13
Penalties 4-15 6-20
Fumbles 0 0
INT 1 0
Individual leaders
Rushing: B, Randon Fontenette 11-51. BC, Jada Andrews 9-12, Alex Estrada 6-8, Jamerian Knoxon 2-2, Paris Fox 2-19-1, Brice Turner 3-25, Ayden Smith 4-28.
Passing: Fontenette 7-12-1-28-0. BC, Estrada 6-12-0-40-0, David Perez 1-1-0-16-0.
Receiving: BC, Andrews 1(-2), Estrada 1-16, Knoxon 1-15, Fox 2-19, Perez 1-5, Turner 1-2.
