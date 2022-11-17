When the youth football season began, Angleton freshmen head coach KK Campbell knew he had a solid team, but he didn’t know it would be this good.
The Wildcats (12-0) will play the League City 49ers on Sunday in the Bay Area Football League Super Bowl at Rice Stadium in Houston.
Kickoff is at 3 p.m. Tickets are $8 at the gate.
“I’m super excited and so proud of these guys,” Campbell said. “They listen, learn and play hard to give you their all in practice. The sky’s the limit for this group of kids. Making it to the Super Bowl, I am just so happy for them.”
The freshmen team includes Jalen Ward, Jaxsen Guzman, Antayvius Goins Jr., Ashton Perry, Casen Garcia, Josiah Bonner, D’Anthoni Davis, Jayzion Nelson, Lane Brimage, Jermaine Williams Jr., Grayson Tyus, Dakota Haynes, Rommel Arias Jr., Kristopher Campbell, Dane Kreh, Kamdyn Garcia, Rydar Caldwell, Kamdyn Josey, Zayden Woodard, Kyden Phillips, Shedrick “SJ” Johnson, Alonzo Brown III, Ataron Brown Jr, Levi Davis and Clifton “CJ” Franklin.
Assisting Campbell are Alonzo Brown, Jabrayl Ward, Ataron Brown Sr., CJ Franklin, DK Haynes and TJ Guzman.
The Wildcats have outscored teams 431-23 this season, including nine shutout wins, and Campbell was named the Bay Area Football League’s coach of the year.
“I didn’t think they would adjust as well as they did,” Campbell said, “but as the weeks wore on, they just kept getting better and better. They learn fast, and they play fast.”
The freshmen team entered the playoffs as the top seed. The Wildcats defeated Brazosport 32-0 in the first round and 20-7 over Hitchcock last week to advance to the Super Bowl.
“We have two very strong running backs in Jalen Ward and SJ Johnson Jr.,” Campbell said. “We also have two older blocking tight ends in Kris Campbell, and Grayson Tyus lead the way blocking.
“We’ve had two solid defensive ends in Jermaine Williams and Dakota Haynes, and we have some younger guys at cornerback, AJ Goins and Ataron Brown.
“Manning the middle linebacker position is Rydar Caldwell.”
