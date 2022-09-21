CROSS-COUNTRY
The Angleton Wildcats placed ninth, and the Ladycats took 10th Saturday at the La Porte Bulldog Invitational at Northwest Park in La Porte.
Clear Lake won the varsity 1A competition with 43 points, followed by Fort Bend Elkins with 44 and La Porte with 81.
Angleton took ninth with 238 points.
Devin Soliz led the Wildcats with a 47th-place time of 18:48.6, followed by Raymond Trujillo’s time of 19:13.2 for 54th place.
Also competing for the Wildcats were Valentino Rubio (56th, 19:29.9), Carter O’Leary (57th, 19:30.6), Braden Duron (62nd, 19:54.4), Ricardo Gutierrez (69th, 20:20.1) and Kevin Cedeno (70th, 29:20.9).
The Ladycats placed 10th with 256 points in the varsity 1A category.
St. Agnes won the division with 51 points, winning the tiebreaker over La Porte. Dobie placed third with 95.
Paving the way for the Ladycats were Magdalena Torres with a 40th-place time of 22:45.6 and Samantha Clarke in 22:45.8. Z’Le Chambers took 62nd in 24:20.3, Abigayle Brereton crossed the finish line in 24:55.1 for 70th place and Ayleen Gutierrez finished in 25:02.7 for 73rd place. Emily Avila (83rd, 26:05.1) rounded out the scoring for the Ladycats.
The Wildcat freshmen team placed 11th. Cory Ray led the way in 13:17.1 for 46th place, and Justin Santiago finished one spot back in 13:17.6.
The Wildcats’ junior varsity team placed 19th, led by Kade Bishop’s time of 22:44.1 and Jose Hernandez in 23:45.9.
The Ladycats JV squad finished 19th behind Avery Stillwagon’s time of 16:32.9, and Rubee Garrison finished in 16:58.4.
Brazosport competes in La Porte: The Brazosport cross-country teams also ran Saturday at La Porte.
The Exporters placed 11th in the 1A division.
Dante Tobias had the top time of 19:56.6 for 65th place, followed by Leonardo Marin in 20:54.7 for 75th. Other competitors included Jourden Garcia (81st, 21:35.7), Brandon Espinosa (82nd, 22:23.4), Tony Lewis (85th, 22:56.7) and Ivan Aleman (86th, 23:01.6).
The Ships junior varsity team took 20th, led by Miguel Martinez’s fifth-place time of 18:42.3. Other runners included Alejandro Menez (25:42.4), Aaron Cruz (26:53.1), Aiden Dahl (27:16.3), Daniel Infante (28.19.9) and Alexander Dekends (28:20.6).
The Lady Exporters varsity team did not have enough to field a team, but Megan Ferrell placed 19th with a time of 21:05.6. Also running for Brazosport were Yazmin Diaz (30.24.2), Emily Gomez (31:58.1) and Joselyn Valdez (32:05.2).
Aile Galvan led the Lady Ships junior varsity squad with her time of 17:15.3, followed by Sarah Juarez in 19:32.2.
Lady ’Necks take third at Weimar: Four runners finished with the top 21 times as the Columbia Lady ’Necks took third Saturday at the Weimar Cross-Country Invitational.
Emma Dupont led the way with a 15th-place time of 16:19 and Laysa Stanford followed in 16:25 for 16th. Braylee Schill finished 20th in 16:33, Lela Erwin was the 21st runner to cross the finish line in 16:48, McKenzie Whipple took 27th with her time of 17:37 and Allesi Garza clocked in at 18:43 for 33rd place.
The Roughnecks did not have enough runners for a team score, but Kingston Stanford’s 25th-place time of 22:39 led the way. Also competing were Roman Garza (28th, 23:01), Connor Gotcher (35th, 24:09) and Gavin Sills (36th, 24:23).
The Columbia Roughnecks junior varsity team finished runner-up, led by Noah Wallace’s sixth-place time of 15:24.
Also competing were Edward Villegas (18th, 18:08), Luke Bowers (21st, 19:57), Bronson Culpepper (22nd, 20:44) and Luis Garcia-Arriaza (23rd, 21:27).
Karmen Hanzik led the Lady ’Necks JV team when she finished in 19:41 for sixth place. Presley Potter followed in 20:12, Allie Farley finished in 20:19 and Jennifer Zavala rounded out the top four runners finishing with the nine times in the meet by clocking in at 21:28.
VOLLEYBALL
Lady ’Necks beat Iowa Colony
Columbia improved to 3-0 in District 26-4A play after beating Iowa Colony, 25-11, 25-11, 23-25, 25-15, Friday.
Katelin Arnold produced a team-high 12 kills, followed by Kate Kondra with 10 and Brooklyn Wood with six. Arnold served four aces.
Wood recorded three blocks, and Arnold and Hayley Broussard each contributed two.
Katelynn Lewis had 18 digs, followed by 15 from Payton Damborsky and 13 from Kondra. Cameron Creswell finished with nine digs, and Briana Yanez had eight.
Damborsky collected 29 assists for the Lady ’Necks (3-0, 17-12).
Kaylee Preston led the Lady Pioneers with 13 kills and two aces. Freshman Aaliyah Rogers finished with 16 blocks, and freshman Kyra Moore had 10.
Riley Vincent tallied 15 digs, followed by Kaydee Howard with 13, Preston with 11 and Je’Dyn Parker with 10.
Howard finished with 22 assists for the Lady Pioneers (0-2, 1-9).
Lady Bucs fall to Clear Springs: Brazoswood was swept Friday by Clear Springs, 25-19, 25-21, 25-14 in District 24-6A.
Olivia Stringer led the way for the Lady Bucs with 13 kills, followed by Landrie Heble with seven and Reagan Blank with six. Blank also led the team with three service aces.
Macie Riley racked up 14 digs, Stringer finished with nine, and Olivia Mulholland and Blank each had seven. Mulholland finished with 32 assists for the Lady Bucs (1-2, 19-12).
Lady ’Bouts compete in Freeport tournament: The West Brazos Junior High Lady Roustabouts competed Saturday in the Freeport tournament.
The seventh-grade A team won the Freeport tournament against Freeport and Needville.
Against Freeport, the Lady ’Bouts won both sets, 25-16.
Leigha Longbotham had two aces, followed by Chloe Hardage and Morgan Broussard, with four aces each. Broussard and Ashlynn Slough each produced two kills, and Elyssa Wachtel and Rylea Dent each had one.
Iimilah Stroman had 12 serves to contribute to the Lady ’Bouts’ victory.
The Lady ’Bouts defeated Needville in three sets, 14-25, 25-23, 15-10.
Kennedy Thrasher and Broussard each had three aces from the serving line. Slough and Broussard each recorded kills at the net, and Dent served five points in the third set.
The seventh-grade B team took third place.
The team lost to Freeport, 23-25, 19-25, but rebounded for a 25-10, 25-14 win over Stafford.
Lacie Welch, Mi’lan Tipton and Brooklyn Caldwell each served phenomenally, and Kelsee Meyers and Skyla Vice stepped up with great passes.
The Lady ’Bouts eighth-grade A team also placed third with a loss against Freeport, 9-25, 15-25, and a win against Stafford, 25-4, 25-5.
Irie Kinney and Jolee McDonald had two kills against Freeport, and Kylie Stavinoha had two aces.
Kayleigha Busch and Gracie Raley stood out on defense.
Kinney and McDonald each had four aces in the Stafford game, and Raley recorded three. Lexi Tumlinson and Emily Sharpe played well for the Lady ’Bouts.
The Lady ’Bouts eighth-grade B team won the Freeport tournament with wins against Freeport and Needville.
West Brazos swept Freeport with the help of its serving, including five aces from Kellie Keen.
The Lady ’Bouts defeated Needville in three sets, 22-25, 25-23, 15-8.
Makenley Cardwell led the back row with multiple digs and displayed her serving skills. Jessalyn Flores and Lexey Kloecker shared command of the floor as setters, assisting on multiple kills.
Addie Martinez, Alyssa Ashley and Esiree Flores each produced three kills.
The junior high teams host El Campo on Thursday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.