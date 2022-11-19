I’m concerned about the problems of everyday living these days, and I’m sure many other folks are as well.
A few days ago, I took Old Blue, my truck, downtown to give her a drink of gasoline.
When the automatic cut-off on the pump went off, I was amazed that the charge sign was all of a $50 bill plus part of a $20.
As usual, I had brought along a five-gallon can of diesel to fill up Bubba, my tractor, which increased my charge by another $30.
It was a beautiful sunny day as my trip ended with a short drive down Lazy Lane, where I settled down in my rocking chair, looking out over Mother Nature’s world for a few moments of reflection.
The rise in the price of all the everyday living needs increases crime in our large and small cities. People from many other countries, some carrying drugs that kill our kids, crossing our borders without restrictions and the rights of little unborn children and their mothers are all issues to which we need to find solutions.
Having lived through eight and a half decades, I have witnessed the difficulties of several wars, hurricanes, depressions and segregation.
I believe with patience, we will right the ship with today’s issues because that is what we Americans have always done.
The word patience is important in the ability to solve most issues of life. It is defined in Webster’s Dictionary as the capacity to accept or tolerate delay, trouble or suffering without getting angry or upset.
The Houston Astros are a perfect example. Carolyn and I are avid fans, and while watching almost all their games, we believe they operate like a loving family. If one makes an error or has a bad day and loses a game, there is no anger or upset. The next day they pick each other up and return to work.
Although the troubling time of the 2017 season and the suffering from booing by out-of-town fans, they continue to stay together.
Over the last four seasons, there have been delays in their ultimate goal to win a World Series, but they kept working together to raise the big trophy they achieved Nov. 5.
Within the framework of what these men did together are two stories about waiting for better days.
Dusty Baker endured 30 years of disappointments to win his first world series victory, and Justin Verlander weathered through heartbreaking postseasons and injuries to win his first World Series game.
Patience is an important factor in my world of waiting for Mr. Redfish.
Several weeks ago, my son Chuck and his fishing buddy Mike Asby drove down from their home in Leon County for a day of line stretching with my two spotted friends.
None of the bait camps had any live minnows, so we decided to catch our own, the old fashion way, with a cast net.
It took about an hour for these two guys in their ’60s — young men to me — to catch a good supply of fingerling mullet while I watched.
I’m Ready gave us a refreshing ride to one of my hot spots. Over the next three hours, we caught two small reds, but the idle time was great for me because I got Mike to tell me some stories about his adventures while working as a state trooper for 38 years.
On one of Mike’s nightly patrols, along Interstate 45 just north of Centerville, he stopped a car for speeding. Mike’s request for a driver’s license was followed by a question, “Where are you headed?” The driver replied, “West to Crockett.”
The smell of marijuana filled the air, so he asked the driver and his passenger if they had any weed with them, and they both replied, “no.”
He had them step out behind their car while he searched it.
The back seat was covered with a large topcoat hiding a huge amount of marijuana, and both guys said they had no idea how it got there.
Mike took them to jail but said they had to be the dumbest dope dealers on earth.
They were speeding, Crockett is east of I-45, and they missed the turn-off several miles back. He laughed and said on their way to jail, one of the men claimed the coat and wanted to know if he could have it back.
Waiting at this spot and two more locations all morning was beginning to try our patience.
Poling down for the fourth time and an incoming rushing tide gave me hopes that we would finally wet the stringer.
Like magic, our clickers started screaming, and battles with the strong men of the shallows made us thankful that we waited most of the day for success.
It didn’t take long for us to catch 12 red, seven for the stringer and two bucket bottom size flounder. The fact is, we tolerated the delay, avoided anger and turned our day into a success.
There may be a lesson for all of us from the Astros and fishermen. Be patient, and we may be able to solve all the difficulties we face.
