BOYS BASKETBALL
Myalek Woods and Braydon Campbell led the Angleton Wildcats to a 74-55 non-district win Friday against Needville.
The Wildcats (12-5) outscored the Blue Jays (5-5) 42-27 in the second and fourth quarters combined to help them snap a three-game losing skid.
Campbell scored a game-high 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the floor, and Woods contributed 19 on 8-of-9 shooting. Adrian Ewells, Tony Jackson and Woods each dished out four assists.
Bohdan Zietz led the Blue Jays with 13 points, followed by 12 from Gianni Pisano.
The Wildcats will travel today to Hitchcock.
’Necks take 3rd at tournament: The Columbia Roughnecks finished 3-2 over the weekend to finish in third place in a tournament at Industrial High School.
The ’Necks opened the tournament Thursday with a 65-26 win over Falls City.
Hamza Johnson led all scorers with 21 points, and Trevon Lewis had a solid start to the tournament with 13 points and seven assists. Gage Raley finished with nine points and seven rebounds.
The Roughnecks lost to host Industrial, 65-56, Thursday night behind Tate Thrasher’s 13 points. Lewis followed with 11, and Raley scored 10.
Columbia opened play Friday with a 54-51 win over Boling. Blake Osteen grabbed 11 rebounds.
The ’Necks lost to Victoria Home School, 63-40, but rebounded with a 45-41 victory over Goliad in the third-place game. Trevon Lewis and Kaison Lewis both finished with 12 points and Johnson added nine points and nine boards.
Columbia (5-8) will host Pasadena (14-1) today.
Naquin leads Brazoswood in loss: Colton Naquin scored a game high in points, but it was not enough in Brazoswood’s 65-54 loss Friday to Foster.
Naquin had 22 points on 8-of-18 shooting, grabbed six rebounds and recorded three assists. Cameron Rodriguez followed with 12 points, Papa Bousso contributed eight and Jose Trevino added six. Derek DeLong grabbed five boards.
The Bucs (3-13) will travel today to take on Alvin (0-10).
Pioneers win tournament: The No. 13-ranked Iowa Colony Pioneers went 4-0 to claim the Brookshire Royal Tournament this weekend.
The Pioneers beat Lamar Consolidated, 50-35; Wharton, 61-45; Brookshire Royal, 61-50; and Spring Woods, 57-42.
Three players scored in double figures for the Pioneers in the win over Lamar Consolidated, led by Haydon Caston’s 13 points. Robert Greene followed with 12, and Kamal Henry had 11. Greene grabbed six rebounds, and Caston had five.
The Pioneers (12-1) will travel today to play Terry (3-12).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lady Ships lose district opener
The Brazosport Lady Exporters opened District 26-4A play with a 42-27 loss to No. 6-ranked Bay City on Friday.
Deja El-Amin led the Lady Ships with nine points and nine rebounds, followed by six points and six boards from Amaya Waddy. Diamond Lewis had 10 rebounds, and Torrijah Goins finished with seven rebounds.
Brazosport (0-1, 0-11) will travel today to La Marque (0-1, 1-10).
Stafford edges Sweeny: The Sweeny Lady Dogs’ comeback fell short Friday for a 37-34 District 26-4A loss to Stafford.
The Lady Dogs trailed 34-39 in the fourth quarter, but two free throws by Shaylee Robinson and a 3-pointer by Kay’ana Britton tied the game at 34. However, Stafford connected on a free throw and a bucket for the win.
The loss snaps a 14-game district win streak that stretched into the 2020-21 season.
Shania Woodard led Sweeny with 11 points, followed by eight from Hailey Eulenfeld. Britton finished with five, and Robinson added four.
The Lady Dogs (0-1, 4-11) will host Iowa Colony today.
