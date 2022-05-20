SWEENY — Undersized but someone who plays with a big heart, Sweeny’s Caleb Myers will try to show his grit after signing with Waylon Baptist University to play baseball and football.
At 5-foot-9, 195 pounds, Myers played offensive lineman and linebacker for the Bulldogs. Convincing a couple of college coaches that he wanted to take on the challenge of playing football at his size wasn’t difficult.
“I first talked to the football coaches, and they wanted me to go to their program, no matter what,” Myers said. “On top of that, I was persuaded a bit by my parents and coach (James) Howell to go ahead and try to play baseball at the next level as well because they had said that I had gotten better over the years. So my thought process was not to give up football, and if I wanted to play baseball, I wanted to play both.
“When I went on my visit, the football coaches understood because the baseball program there is so good about staying in shape throughout the year, not just when they have a season. I also got to meet with the baseball coach, and he wanted me to come out as well and was excited that I was going there.”
Myers was also a powerlifter and played basketball for two seasons.
“To tell you the truth, I don’t know how I kept up with myself playing that many, but if anything, it taught me how to take care of my body better,” Myers said. “I’ve always made sure that I take the time out of the day to stretch and do the little things that have helped keep being able to play that many sports.”
Waylon Baptist University is an NAIA Division I program based in Plainview and plays in the Sooner Athletic Conference.
Although Myers has been playing linebacker for a short time, it’s the position he prefers.
“One thing that the linebacker coach (Marcos) Hinojos Sr. mentioned was that he liked how fast I played and how I played bigger than what I am,” Myers said. “I am not a huge guy, but I have played against bigger opponents, and I am able to keep up with them and do well. That’s what he saw on film and thinks I can definitely get better.”
Myers batted cleanup as the Bulldogs’ first baseman on the baseball team.
“Baseball coach (Todd) Weldon is a former minor league baseball prospect, so he knows the game,” Myers said. “He has a team with a lot of good baseball players who have the drive. Some of them might be a bit underdeveloped, but coach Weldon sees the potential in them that they can be. I am not the tallest guy, but I can play the game and be productive at the same time.”
Myers drew interest from Ottawa University in Kansas, Texas A&M Kingsville and Midwestern University in Wichita.
“Whenever we took the visit to Waylon, the vibe that I got was what my parents and I envisioned for myself in college,” Myers said. “It’s still in Texas with a home environment. Plus, on my visit, I saw how they were building new facilities for academics along with a new dorm to go with a beautiful baseball field.”
Preparing for both sports will be most important for Myers in a calendar season. He does not want to get ready for one sport and then transition to another, he said.
“ I need to stay ready for both,” Myers said. “So I know that during football season, I will still have to keep doing baseball things like hitting, throwing and just the things that will keep me ready. But during baseball season, I will have to be getting ready for football because around the corner will be that sport. So I just started our summer program for football and will probably play summer baseball to keep up with that.”
Myers would have liked to have continued playing hoops if given the opportunity again, but he also wishes he could have fit another high school sport in, he said.
“There was a sport that I played in junior high, and I wish I would have played in high school, tennis,” he said. “That sport kind of reminds me a lot with baseball, but it was just a sport that drew me to it.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.