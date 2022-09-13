SWEENY
Alecia King has the talent to lead a volleyball team, but she wants to be more than just the best player.
She wants to be the best teammate.
“She’s a great kid and an even better athlete,” Sweeny first-year coach Patricia Johnson said. “She works hard and is the heart of this team. When the team gets down, she is right there to pick them back up.”
The Lady Dog senior is a member of a talented Sweeny team looking to get back to the playoffs for a 15th consecutive season.
The program has a standard to meet, and King’s focus is having a positive mindset.
“We’ve been struggling a lot, and I try to pick everybody up because we get down fast over one point,” King said. “And I’m trying to get everybody excited. Not excited about messing up, but trying to keep their heads up and know that we still have a game to play.
“It’s about having fun.
Like last season, the Lady Dogs (7-12) are off to a slow start overall but are hopeful for a strong district season.
“It would be nice to start well from the beginning,” King said.
Luckily, the Lady Dogs are off to a good start after beating Stafford in the District 26-4A opener last week. Sweeny has a date today with neighborhood rival Columbia — a team looking to win the district this season.
“I think we can do better because we learned from last year when we barely made the playoffs,” she said. “We try not to set up our season that way again, but our goal for this year is to get in the top two in district, and I think we can do that.”
Last season, Sweeny looked dead to rights following an 0-4 start in District 25-4A play. The team did not register a set win during those four games.
Then the Lady Dogs turned their season around by winning seven of their next nine contests, including five three-set matches.
Sweeny endured a 3-17 start, and after the 0-4 start in district play, the Lady Dogs finished 7-2, including beating Bay City for a second time to win a tiebreaker.
This season, the goal is to make the playoffs and go deeper. The program has finished as a bidistrict finalist in the last two seasons.
“It was a win or lose game,” King said about the third game against Bay City last year. “It was good to win and make the playoffs, but I wish we would have gone farther.”
To get the team ready for the district, Sweeny has been playing bigger schools, including Terry, Brazoswood, Baytown Sterling, Alief Elsik, Alief Hastings, Galveston Ball, Dobie and Nederland.
The Lady Dogs enter a new district with last year’s champion Needville out of the picture. The district, now District 26, includes new school Iowa Colony (0-1), Stafford (0-1), Bay City (0-1), La Marque (0-1), Columbia (1-0) and Brazosport (1-0).
“We have been playing bigger schools, but now these district teams are on our level,” King said. “Needville was always good, but now I think we can finish high in the standings.”
King’s goal this season has been not to get easily frustrated so she can help keep the team’s morale up.
“It’s about being happy and having fun,” King said. “If you do those two things, you are doing good, and everybody is having a good time.”
King looks up to her older sister, Ariana Thomas. The 2018 graduate played volleyball, basketball and track during her career at Sweeny.
“She was good, too,” King said. “She played middle, and I play outside, and we have been compared based on how we play.”
The three-year varsity player was a first team All-District 25-4A selection a year ago and is teamed with a talented bunch, including last year’s newcomer of the year in the district, Cierra Turner, second team selections Ariyanna Campbell and Caydance Lobdell and honorable mention selections Shaylee Robinson, Madison Rios and Kendal Lockler.
“It makes me sad that I came in on her senior year, but I’m also happy that I get to be a part of her final season,” Johnson said.
