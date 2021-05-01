SECOND TEAM: Brazoswood’s Natalie Walls, Emma Luker and Olivia Stringer; Angleton’s Bryanna Armstrong and Abby Cruz; Brazosport’s Hayley Nanez and Valerie Mendoza; Columbia’s Nahomi Garcia, Kaileigh Alarcon and Haelie Sisson; Sweeny’s Caydance Lobdell
HONORABLE MENTION: Brazoswood’s Allison Futschik, Clarissa Martinez, Michelle Olivas and Layla Mireles; Angleton’s Meagan Carroll, Bella Buentello, Abigayle Brereton and Cheyenne Kent; Brazosport’s Cianna Allen and Brooklynn Rhoades; Columbia’s Melina Fox, Lauren Fields and Savannah Goolsby; Sweeny’s Kamryn Brown, Caris Phillips, Courtney Ashworth and Taylor Cook
