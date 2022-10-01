Brazosport defensive lineman Christian Scharrer (95) and his Exporter teammates rally to bring down Needville’s Keilan Sweeny during a District 12-4A, D-I football game Friday at Blue Jay Stadium in Needville.
Brazosport running back Xavier Butler runs the ball during Friday’s District 12-4A, D-I matchup against Needville.
JERI MANN/Hometown Journal
A failed two-point conversion by Needville sealed the 500th win in the Brazosport football program’s history as the Exporters rebounded Friday night with a 21-20 victory over Needville in District 12-4A, D-I play at Blue Jay Stadium.
The win gives the Brazosport football program a 500-464-33 record all-time.
Brazosport (1-1, 3-3) running back Xavier Butler scored the team’s go-ahead touchdown on a 70-yard run to make the score 21-14 with 3:36 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Needville (0-2, 3-3) back DaShawn Burton punched it in from 10 yards out with 27 seconds left. The Blue Jays tried for the win by going for two. However, quarterback Diego Ochoa’s pass fell imcomplete. The Exporters then recovered the onside kick to hold on for the win.
The teams were tied at 7 at halftime.
Randon Fontenette scored the game’s first points with a 1-yard touchdown run with 2:06 left in the opening quarter. Kaiden Shoemake’s extra point was good to give Brazosport a 7-0 lead.
Needville answered before the end of the half when Ochoa hit Kade Ramirez on an 8-yard pass on fourth and 6. Camden Babcock’s kick tied the game.
Needville grabbed its only lead in the fourth quarter when the Blue Jays blocked a punt and Jaireon Simmons returned it 12 yards for a 14-7 advantage.
A week after being limited to 32 yards on 16 carries in the Exporters’ loss to Bay City, Butler stepped up Friday. The senior tied the game with a 29-yard touchdown run with 6:04 left. He would score the winning touchdown less than three minutes later.
Butler finished with 163 yards and two scores on 19 carries. Fontenette had 50 yards on 13 rushes and one score.
The Exporters defense forced two turnovers and limited Needville to 281 yards of offense.
