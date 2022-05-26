Four-year players Corie Byrd, Alyssa Boozy and Brianna Strother have stepped up to lead the Sweeny Lady Dogs this season as they prepare for the Class 4A, Region IV final.
The threesome has known each other for quite some time.
“It’s been heartwarming for us because we’ve been playing together since we were 4 years old, and it’s like a sisterhood,” Strother said.
Each has been a significant factor in the team’s success. Byrd has been trying to keep it steady with a 13-5 record in the circle.
“It’s been incredible because we knew coming into the season we had a good and talented team,” Byrd said. “So it’s been amazing, stressful and we’ve had our ups and downs, but this has been the most fun that I’ve had in my high school career.”
Unfortunately, injuries have interrupted play during her career. This season, however, has been the first year the pitcher has not missed time.
“But just because I wasn’t playing on the field during those times, I was still part of the team the past three years,” she said. “I don’t think I could have asked for a better season than this one with great teammates and coaches. Softball is what I love to do, and this season, getting to play through all of it has been a miracle for me. It gives me goosebumps in how far we’ve come this season.”
Boozy started shining as a freshman, and here in her final year, she is still hitting the ball out of the ballpark at critical moments with her .326 average.
In the District 25-4A finale against Needville, Boozy ended senior night with a walk-off blast.
“After that walk-off, I have been on fire,” Boozy said. “But it just hasn’t been me because after that first playoff game when we saw what we could do, that’s when our bats got going in the right direction.”
Leadoff hitter and Sweeny second baseman Strother has been a tireless worker.
The .314-average hitter has enjoyed watching the young team’s growth through the year.
“It’s been probably one of the most hard-working seasons that I’ve seen a team give of themselves in a while,” Strother said. “We get frustrated with each other because we all want to do good, but we know we have the potential of doing that. I was going through a slump about two weeks ago, but I just worked real hard every single day trying to get my swing back, and it showed this past weekend against Tuloso-Midway.”
Strother batted 3-for-7 with a walk and reached base safely on an error in the series against the Lady Cherokees.
These Lady Dogs don’t want to think about their opponent with a potential trip to the UIL Softball State Championships on the line.
“I feel good and confident about my team, but we do have to treat it like just another game,” Byrd said. “We can’t think that it’s against Columbia because we just have to realize what we can do and continue to trust it, keeping all of the nerves away.”
Sweeny beat Columbia twice, but Boozy does not want to hear about it.
“All this team is just talking about staying humble and playing the game the way we know how to play going up against whoever because it’s just another game,” she said. “I don’t think we should even be thinking about the past, but more so about this coming series starting Thursday.”
All three will be playing at the next level; Byrd will head to Stephen F. Austin, Strother committed to the University of Houston-Victoria and Boozy will attend Blinn College.
However, they know they still have a high school season to finish.
“I didn’t expect us to get this far in the playoffs, but it feels good to have experienced getting this far,” Strother said. “I think it can happen, and I know this team has the potential to make it all the way to the state finals.”
Sweeny and Columbia will start in the best-of-three series at 7 p.m. today at Pearland Dawson High School.
