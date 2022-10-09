CROSS-COUNTRY
Several schools competed in Thursday’s Bay City Invitational.
The Lady ’Necks finished fifth with 146 points, followed by Brazosport in 11th with 236. The Bulldogs led the Southern Brazoria County boys teams with 168 points for sixth, followed by Freeport with 276 points for 11th and West Columbia in 12th place.
Needville won the girls’ race with 43 points, followed by Brazos with 54 and Victoria East with 111.
Lela Erwin led the Lady ’Necks with a 15th-place time of 14:13, followed by Emma Dupont’s time of 14:41 for 24th place.
Also running for Columbia were Laysa Stanford (33rd, 15:10), McKenzie Whipple (43rd, 15:45), Allesi Garza (47th, 16:03) and Kamen Hanzik (52nd, 16:31).
Sweeny did not have enough runners for a team score but was led by Ariana Thompson’s time of 14:43 for 25th place. Esmeralda Hernandez (36th, 15:23) and Karely Paniagua (73rd, 17:58) also competed.
Brazosport’s Megan Ferrell led all local runners with a fifth-place time of 13:07. Other Lady Ship runners included Joselyn Valdez (16:34), Yesmin Diaz (17:16), Mercedes Mitchell (18:17), Emily Gomez (19:03) and Destiny Luna (21:44).
Corpus Christi King led the boys’ field with 61 points, followed by Needville and Boling with 76.
Daniel Maus was the top runner for the ’Necks with a 37th-place time of 19:51.
Other Columbia runners included Reuben Bishop (20:54), Roman Garza (21:22), Gavin Sills (21:44), Connor Gotcher (21:47) and Kingston Stanford (23:41).
William Bashaw was Sweeny’s top runner in the invite, taking 24th place with a time of 19:21. Zach Liserio crossed the finish line in 19:33 for a 31st-place finish.
Other Bulldog runners included Joshua Thomas (19:55), Thomas Paniagua (20:03), Miguel Garza (21:20), Payton Aucoin (20:23) and Liam York (20:52).
Brazosport was led by Dante Tobias’ 38th-place time of 19:54 and Leonardo Marin’s time of 19:54 for 40th place.
Other Exporters included Brandon Espinosa (21:05), Jayden Carrizales (21:37) and Ivan Aleman (22:59).
FOOTBALL
’Neck JV beats Wharton
The Columbia junior varsity football team beat Wharton, 44-12, Thursday to move their record to 2-3-1.
The offensive line consisting of Cameron Green, Landon Soto, Pierce White, Lewis Segovia and Destin Parkinson created running lanes for the backs. Brian Russell, Caden Bell and Chase Mata each scored a rushing touchdown, and Bell, Caden Meyer and Aiden Kyle caught touchdown passes from Hunter Tello. Rhett Roundtree and Jaxon Stark also caught passes. Meyer and Russell added extra points.
Cayden Bledsoe grabbed two interceptions, and Pierce White recovered a fumble as the Roughnecks’ defense shut down Wharton.
Carmello Bell, Michael Anderson, Eli Eliason and Travis Schoppa played well on defense.
The JV team will travel Thursday to Sweeny.
Lewis’ 3 scores lead Roughneck freshmen: Columbia avenged its first loss of the season last week with a 43-0 victory Thursday against Wharton.
Logan Lewis’ three rushing touchdowns led the unstoppable ’Necks offense. Bradley Gilliam and Bryce Pinheiro each reached the end zone as part of Columbia’s five rushing touchdowns.
Meanwhile, the ’Necks’ defense dominated.
Luke Breazeale led the team in tackles, Robert Reyes had an interception and Robert Phillips recorded a strip sack.
The Roughnecks (6-1) will travel Thursday to Sweeny.
West Brazos splits with Clute: The West Brazos Junior High Roustabouts eighth-grade teams split their games with Clute on Tuesday. The White team won 13-0, while the Maroon team fell 14-6.
The White team’s defense came out flying around from the start, forcing Clute into a three and out on its opening position. Jordan Ellison got the White team on the boards with a 25-yard touchdown run.
Christopher Reese scored on a 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and Noah Muirheid ran in the extra point to make it 13-0 by halftime.
Cameron McKelvy, Sean Tyson, and Alfonso Juarez led the offensive line.
The ’Bouts’ defense was outstanding in the second half behind Tyler Hunt, Carsen Smith, Fernando Hernandez, Christopher Reese, Mayan Escobar, Jordan Ellison, Noah Muirheid and Erik Hopkins.
The Maroon team lost, 14-6.
The team played with a lot of heart and never gave up, and the ’Bouts’ defense made plays. Standouts were Kriz Alvarez, Michael Balque, Colton Richard and Easton Danford. Kris Alvarez scored on a 70-yard kickoff return in the third quarter to give the ’Bouts a spark.
The ’Bouts moved the ball up the field but struggled to get the ball in the end zone. Briar Whipple, Deondre Hart and Quedyn Johnson led the offense with some good runs.
The teams will host Freeport on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Columbia opens 2nd half of district season with win
The Columbia Lady ’Necks unbeaten season in District 26-4A continued Tuesday with a 25-21, 25-22, 25-16 victory over Bay City.
Kate Kondra led the Lady ’Necks (7-0, 21-11) with nine kills, two service aces, two blocks and eight digs. Katie Arnold followed with six kills and three blocks, and Brooklyn Wood registered five kills and three blocks.
Payton Damborsky secured the front row with 21 assists and led the defense with 14 digs. Cameron Creswell recorded five digs.
Tuesday’s win marked the sixth straight victory for Columbia and the seventh victory in the last eight games.
The Columbia junior varsity team fell, 20-25, 25-20, 12-25, but the freshmen team registered a 25-9, 25-15 victory.
Sweeny sweeps Iowa Colony: The Lady Dogs split the season series with the Lady Pioneers following a 25-18, 25-17, 25-23 District 26-4A victory Tuesday night.
Alecia King led the Lady Dogs (3-4, 6-17) with six kills and two service aces, and Cierra Turner registered five kills and three aces.
Kaley Smith served three aces, Na’Kya Barnes finished with three blocks and Shaylee Robinson tallied three kills and two blocks.
Kaylee Preston led Iowa Colony (4-3, 5-10) with 13 kills and 23 digs. Kaydee Howard served three aces, recorded two blocks, nine digs and 23 assists. Aaliyah Rogers led the Lady pioneers with seven blocks.
Brazosport sweeps La Marque: The Brazosport Lady Exporters kept the pressure on Columbia for the top seed in District 26-4A after sweeping La Marque, 25-22, 25-10, 25-12 Tuesday night.
Torrijah Goins produced a team-high eight kills, Deja El-Amin followed with five kills and Natali Reyes finished with 4. Emily Dohle recorded seven digs for the Lady Ships (6-1, 7-7), who have won four straight and are one game behind the Lady ’Necks.
Brazoswood falls to Clear Creek: The Lady Bucs dropped their third game of the season with a 25-23, 13-25, 12-25, 16-25 defeat to Clear Creek on Tuesday in District 24-6A action.
Olivia Stringer led the Lady Bucs with 16 kills, followed by 11 from Landrie Heble and eight from Reagan Blank. Heble served two aces, and Celeste Edling finished with four blocks.
Macie Riley tallied 17 digs, followed by 15 from Blank, 12 from Stringer and Brooklyn Baker with nine.
Olivia Mulholland collected 21 assists.
Sweeny JV defeats Iowa Colony: The Lady Dogs junior varsity team came away with a 25-21, 25-20 victory against Iowa Colony on Tuesday.
Hevan Bell produced seven kills, and Erin Shutts had 5 aces and 11 digs.
Kayla Eulenfeld and Lynly Salas each recorded six assists, and Kamryn Bragg had a block for the Lady Dogs (6-1, 11-10).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.