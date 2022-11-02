It’s billed for people who enjoy “sarcasm, alcohol and baseball — especially the Astros,” and the Brazoria County natives behind the hit podcast Bourbon and Baseball deliver on all three.
Add some laugh-out-loud one-liners, and you get Suzy Fulton and Shelby Miller’s podcast, which jumped to 26 on Apple’s top baseball podcasts after just 12 episodes. It’s irreverent enough to be hilarious and smart enough for listeners to know that it’s legit — like listening to two friends talk about something you enjoy and laughing along with them only to realize that an hour has passed.
Episode 13, which dropped this week, is titled ‘The One Where Shelby Will Sell Feet Pics for Game 6 Tickets,’ and it recaps the first two games of the World Series.
The podcast’s quick success surprised its hosts. More surprising is that analytics show more men listen to the pod than women, Fulton said.
To listen now, you’d never guess the hosts knew nothing about how to make a podcast six months ago. And Fulton knew nothing about baseball until 2018.
Fulton, who lives in Lake Jackson, runs TriCoast photography. She met Miller, a Sweeny High School standout softball player, photographing her senior photos. Miller earned all the accolades and was All-American Co-Player of the Year for the University of Houston. She later coached college ball. She now advises students in a high school counseling office in Houston.
Miller knows the sport, and her Astros fandom goes back to childhood.
“I was like the last generation of kids that got to go to games in the Astrodome,” she said. “... I was No. 5 on my T-ball team because I loved Jeff Bagwell.”
Suzy’s introduction to the sport came much, well, later. It was 2017, and her husband Mike was watching the World Series.
“Mike actually woke me up during Game 5 cause I had fallen asleep on the couch, and I was so mad at him for waking me up,” she said. “And he said, ‘Alex Bregman walked it off in the 10th!’ And I’m like, I don’t know what those words mean. Like strung together, they made a sentence, and I don’t know what that’s supposed to mean. He goes, ‘We won!’”
With the Astros’ eventual first World Series Championship came a massive wave of Astros fever that swept the area.
“Basically, I wanted to see what all the hubbub was about,” Fulton said. “Literally everyone and their dog was talking about the Astros.”
Talking to the high school seniors she photographed about the latest hot topic helped get them comfortable in front of the camera, she said, especially the guys.
Once she was hooked, she dug in deep, and 2018 was the year she got really into baseball.
She wanted to talk about baseball and the Astros all the time, and this year began listening to podcasts. The idea for Bourbon and Baseball was born when she realized there were not many baseball podcasts done by women. The one amazing one she found, Fulton said, did not focus on the Astros. She knew she had something to add to the podcast space but needed a partner.
Robin Land, who hosts a podcast on all Houston sports but mainly Rockets basketball, invited Miller as a guest on his podcast. He had heard it was on her bucket list to do a podcast.
When Fulton heard that, something clicked, and she asked Miller to join her in developing a pod of their own.
“It started as ‘oh yeah, that’d be so fun,’ and now it’s turned into something,” Miller said.
“I literally Googled ‘how to start a podcast,” Fulton laughed.
The first episode dropped in July, and the team recorded their 13th episode Sunday. They’re both busy during the week — Miller with her full-time job in Houston and Suzy as a businesswoman and mom to twin girls — so recording days sometimes are the first times they get to talk all week.
Fulton tweets about the podcast and loves to see listeners recommend the pod to others on that platform.
With the Astros in the hunt for a World Series championship once again, the podcast team’s profile has risen. Fulton guested on the Locked On Astros national podcast, which got their own podcast some more listeners, as well.
When a friend told them they had broken into the rankings of baseball podcasts, then rose to 26, Fulton was shocked.
“I literally fell off my couch,” she said.
The two obviously know baseball. What about the bourbon part of the Bourbon and Baseball moniker?
Well, they partake of adult beverages, but only once in a while, Miller said, laughing as she recalled a time they recorded while Fulton suffered through drinks Miller had picked out.
“I have lost that privilege of choosing what she drinks on the podcast,” Miller said.
Actually, Miller is a craft beer drinker just dabbling in bourbon.
“Casual baseball and casual alcohol, I guess, is two things that we really like,” Miller said.
What the title came down to was alliteration.
“It was between Bourbon and Baseball or Alcohol and Astros,” Fulton said.
The second one stuck.
Things are busy during the playoffs, with the two dropping two podcasts a week to keep up. They have big plans for the offseason — covering the World Baseball Classic and interviewing special guests. They also will invite a Spanish-language broadcaster in for a weekly segment on baseball terms.
“We are both going to learn Spanish during the off-season,” Fulton said.
It sounds like a great way for two friends to hang out. Thankfully, we’re all invited. Check out the Bourbon and Baseball podcast wherever you listen to podcasts or find it on YouTube.
