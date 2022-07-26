SWEENY — If you had asked Sweeny graduate Patricia Johnson five years ago if she would have any interest in teaching and coaching, she would confidently tell you, “no.”
Life has a strange way of changing one’s priorities, and this change is for the best for the mother of two.
Johnson was officially hired as Sweeny’s new volleyball coach last week after a few years of serving in an administrative assistant role in the oil and gas industry, she said.
During the COVID shutdown, Johnson gave birth to her first baby and became a stay-at-home mom until she realized that staying at home was not her thing.
“Absolutely no one was hiring, and I did contract work for Olin and Dow,” Johnson said. “I went in for a long-term sub position at Bay City, and they really liked me. I got into their certification program at Bay City, so last year was my first official year of teaching.”
She ventured into education to secure a job once the society started to reopen, and it turned out to be something Johnson enjoyed, she said, as she enters her second year in the classroom.
“The teaching profession needed subs and teachers, and I thought I would give it a shot,” she said. “And now I love it. I absolutely love it.”
Johnson’s coaching experience began halfway through the softball season last year after the Lady Blackcats lost their junior varsity coach.
At the end of the school year, Johnson was expecting to coach softball and volleyball at Bay City this year but received a phone call from Sweeny needing a head volleyball coach.
“The coach we had that year, coach (Tanessa) Sawyer wanted me to play college volleyball, but I had done softball my whole life,” Johnson said. “I started receiving offers to play softball my junior year, so I was already committed, and my parents had already spent all of the money on softball.
“I don’t regret it, but I wish I would have been able to do both in college. I don’t know if I would have done that because college sports are all or nothing.”
The move brings Johnson almost back full circle.
The 2011 graduate played volleyball and softball for the Lady Dogs for four years but went to Henderson State University in Arkansas to play softball. She was a member of Sweeny’s 2011 squad that advanced to the state softball tournament.
“It felt like a call to home,” she said. “Sweeny is hometown. I didn’t even think I would get it because I had never been a head coach before, and my only experience was being an assistant.
“Year 2 is at Sweeny, and I am super excited to be here.”
Johnson had experience coaching in camps and was asked to coach in travel ball or AAU competitions, but she was not interested in either.
“I was asked to coach, and I wasn’t sure I wanted to after having a baby, but it has absolutely opened my eyes, and I love teaching. It is a profession I plan on staying in when I retire,” Johnson said. “I did not think I would ever be here, but I am very excited to be here.”
Johnson’s first year teaching was at the high school level at Bay City, but she will teach career readiness to eighth-graders at Sweeny.
“It’s a class where we research different career clusters, see what job kids want to do and what colleges or universities have to offer,” Johnson said. “It is a type of CTE course, but I love it because these kids can benefit from knowing what kind of career path they want to go onto.”
Johnson will take over a program that made it to the playoffs last season courtesy of a significant run late in the year under the direction of Evaree Ray.
Sweeny had three wins and was still looking for its first district victory with nine games left. The team rallied for seven wins in its final nine games to finish third in the district at 7-6. The Lady Dogs’ season ended in the bidistrict round against Rockport-Fulton.
Johnson is glad to return home less than a week before practices begin.
“I always wanted to get back to Sweeny because my four years there were amazing, and the girls athletic program was fantastic to me,” Johnson said. “So when I got that phone call to say that I had gotten this position, I was super excited to be here and to give back to the school that gave me so much while I was there.
“Having that experience and coming back home is awesome.”
