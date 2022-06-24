Danbury athletics enjoyed one of the best school years in recent memory, and the district hopes to keep that momentum going.
The football and boys basketball programs qualified for the UIL state playoffs for the first time since 2013, volleyball continued its success with its sixth postseason appearance in eight years, softball continued its playoff streak that dates back to 1996, the powerlifting program had a sophomore advance to the Class 3A state meet and nearly a dozen student-athletes will continue their athletic careers in college.
Danbury will also usher in four new head coaches next school year: Chance Barlow, football; Kevyn Trammell, volleyball; Andrew Hubble, girls basketball; and Jack Brown, softball. Most of those names were recently approved at the district’s latest board of education meeting.
All of those changes are under the guidance of six-year baseball coach and new Danbury athletics director Rusty Sample.
Albeit not knowing Sample for long — I believe I have talked to him for five stories in my time at The Facts — I come away with the perspective that Danbury ISD made the right choice in a pivotal moment to select Sample as its next AD.
After talking to him fresh off a Danbury baseball victory against Brazos in April, I got the clue that his hire was a good move. Sample was authentic in our interview, and while I feel I know a lot about baseball, I learned more by talking to him in a short five minutes. That authenticity was also evident when I talked to him for our All-Southern Brazoria County baseball teams last week.
He talked about how he didn’t have to “chew butt” this past season on a successful baseball team that won its first district crown since 2016, gave credit to his assistants for allowing him to relax more as a coach and praised his players for putting in the hard work that he jokingly said made “me look like a good coach.”
None of it was coach speak. The man spoke from the heart, and he believes that’s what landed him the AD job. That and he genuinely cares about the kids.
“I genuinely care about the kids, and I hope I keep in touch with as many as possible after they graduate and move on and have a lifelong relationship with them,” Sample said in May about his new AD job. “Maybe this place wasn’t my choice at that time, but there was a bigger plan, and I’ve got to surrender to that bigger plan.
“And it has worked out well for me. Obviously, I am extremely happy, or I wouldn’t have applied for the AD job. And if I finish my career and retire, that would be perfectly fine with me.”
Caring for the kids is a huge attribute in this business.
It’s not something I hear from coaches and other ADs, and that’s not to say that they don’t care about kids, but it has a different vibe when someone like Sample goes out of his way to make that statement.
Danbury’s future is bright now that programs have set a standard in the district. Standard was a commonly used word Danbury coaches and players have said to me over the several interviews I have done with them this past year.
My column this week most likely will shut the door on Danbury’s unforgettable school year as we turn the corner to the 2022-23 year and as the Aug. 1 practice deadline for fall sports approaches in 38 days.
The board picked the right person who understands its tribulations and triumphant moments, will invest in what is best for Danbury as his children grow up in the district and best of all, cares about the kids from youth sports to alumni.
“I am looking forward to that and having my thumbprint on an entire athletic program,” he said in May. “I have always had to work under somebody, and no matter where you work or who you work for, there is good in your opinion, and there is bad in your opinion.
“Now I have people under me who have their opinions of the good and bad, and I am OK with that.”
