FREEPORT — Two former high school basketball greats are giving back to future generation Exporters while showcasing their skills in front of a local crowd.
Jaleen Smith and Bryce Griggs each will host a team in the Big Match Basketball game at 7 p.m. today inside the E.E. “Flash” Walker Gym at Brazosport High School.
The game is in remembrance of former Brazosport coach Robert “Bubba” Griggs, who was on former B’port boys basketball coach Ondra Waddy’s staff from 2007-12, Waddy said.
There will be a pick-up game at 5:30 p.m. for any alumni wanting to play with the Big Match to follow, Waddy said. The Big Match features Smith, a 2013 Brazosport High School graduate who recently played for Alba Berlin in Germany of the EuroLeague. He averaged 8.3 points per game and 2.2 rebounds this past season.
Griggs, a 2018 Fort Bend Hightower graduate, signed to play with Overtime Elite pro league and is the son of the late Robert Griggs. Robert died May 26, 2018, at the age of 52.
Waddy, a Freeport native who coached the Exporters for two decades, coaches at Mesquite ISD near Dallas, he said.
Admission for the Big Match is $4 for adults and $2 for children at the door.
There is a $20 donation needed to participate in the match.
Proceeds raised from admissions and concessions will go to the Coach “Bubba” Griggs scholarship fund next year. This year’s scholarship recipient is Fabian Burton, a senior guard who was a first team District 25-4A selection last year for the Exporters.
To participate or donate, contact Waddy at 979-799-6635.
