LAKE JACKSON
Brazosport Christian basketball coach Cody Burris wants his team to play their best ball a month from now, but his Eagles passed a significant test.
The Eagles were clutch in critical moments of Thursday’s TAPPS District 8-1A contest against district-leading Living Stones, kept their composure and held on for a 54-49 victory at Brazosport Christian School.
Thursday’s game featured four ties, six lead changes, one player ejected and another fouled out, and the Eagles (2-0, 2-1) capitalized on one of those heated moments with seconds remaining in the game.
BCS clung to a 50-49 lead after Living Stones’ (2-1, 3-1) Hardy Burkett made one of two free throws, but the Lions allowed the Eagles to erase 16 seconds off the clock before Tripp Smith bulldozed Elijah Burris for a flagrant foul with 25 seconds left. Burris came through after picking himself up off the floor by knocking down both free throws to extend the lead to 52-49.
The Lions’ final chance came when Logan Harms, who had knocked down five 3-pointers on the night, had his final attempt hit the rim and into the waiting arms of Rhyse Moellenbrink. The Eagles’ senior captain put the game away with a pair of free throws with 6.7 seconds left.
“The things we are focusing on this year are building on the momentum we had last year. We won eight games last year; two years before that, we didn’t win a game,” Cody Burris said. “We have a core group of guys leading us right now not only by their effort but their attitude and tonight, especially.
“… They are a passionate team, and we are a passionate team, but we are trying to train our guys to play under control. … This is our third game of the season … and we are trying to build on this.”
The Eagles led 38-36 entering the fourth quarter, but Living Stones’ Landon Blagg scored the first six points for his team to give the Lions a 42-39 lead with 6:56 left in regulation.
However, the senior committed a technical foul when he talked back to the referee after being called for a foul. Elijah Burris got a free throw out of the call, and the Eagle junior drove to the basket and deposited two to tie the game at 42 with 6:12 to go.
Smith connected on a 3-pointer in the next possession for the Lions’ final lead of the game, but things went from bad to worse for Living Stones when Blagg drew with his fifth foul with 5:20 left. The Eagles trailed 45-43 after Ethan Nelson’s free throw, and BCS outscored the Lions 12-4 after Blagg left the game, including going 5-of-7 from the free-throw line.
Trailing 45-43, BCS took the lead for good when Carson Catoe found Luke Coburn on the perimeter, and the sophomore drained a 3-pointer with 4:22 left. Nelson’s putback and his bucket on a pass from Moellenbrink gave the Eagles a 50-45 advantage with 2:33 left.
Another factor in the Eagles’ win was the paint presence Nelson and Coburn played for the Eagles. The duo combined for 12 rebounds in the fourth quarter, including seven offensive boards.
Nelson finished with nine boards, and Coburn came up with 12, including nine in the second half.
“We couldn’t have won without those guys. They are the heart and soul of our team,” Cody Burris said. “Sometimes we play teams who have really, really big guys, and our biggest guy is 6-2, but they fight with the heart of someone who is 6-8. They are competitive, and they build off of that.”
The Eagles came out of the gate playing too fast, missing their first five shots and committing four turnovers in the first quarter.
“We had a habit last year of getting in such a hurry that we turned the ball over on offense,” Cody Burris said. “They improved as the year went on, but we are trying to emphasize not starting the game in such a hurry this year.
“We dug ourselves out of that hole, which was one of the things we focused on at halftime.”
Living Stones also started slow — committing six turnovers through the first nine possessions — but righted the ship with buckets by Elijah Rivas, Burkett and Blagg, culminated by a 3-pointer by Gavin Bickham for a 9-2 Lions’ lead.
The Eagles salvaged the quarter with points in their final four possessions to trail 11-6.
BCS rode that momentum into the second quarter when Moellenbrink found Coburn for a jumper, and Moellenbrink scored in transition on a missed Lions’ bucket to draw within 11-10, 34 seconds into the quarter.
Nelson’s two free throws gave BCS a 12-11 lead, and Judah Newby’s field goal capped the Eagles’ 8-0 run for a 14-11 advantage with 6:33 left in the first half.
BCS pushed it to 18-13 with 4:50 to go and looked to have control of the half when Harms hurt the Eagles with his perimeter shooting.
The sophomore was left alone in the left corner for a 3-pointer with 4:35 left to pull within two, and the Lions tied the game at 18 following Burkett’s two free throws.
Free throws by Coburn set the game at 23-21 with 1:29 left when Harms drained a shot from downtown with 39.8 seconds left and again following an Eagles’ turnover with 2.8 seconds to give the Lions a 27-23 halftime lead.
“Our half-court defense is built on a trap. It’s out of a 3-2, and they kept on sneaking a guy out on the corner,” Cody Burris said. “We adjusted at halftime and loosened up on the trap.
“… They have two guys who can shoot. No. 11 is their best, and No. 3 is competitive, too.”
Elijah Burris took over the second half early with a putback 30 seconds in, followed by a trey to give the Eagles a 28-27 lead 1:08 into the quarter. Burris deposited two in transition to make it a 32-26 game.
The Eagles eventually pushed their advantage to 38-30 with 1:42 left following Nelson’s field goal for the team’s largest lead of the game.
“My biggest focus for him (Elijah) is to control the ball — don’t get too in a hurry,” Cody Burris said. “That 3 was big for him, and this year, we want him to shoot more 3s than he did last year. He was a lot of our offense, if not most of it last year, so this year, but we also have more weapons. And that is what we are trying to remind him of — don’t settle for a deep shot when we can give it to one of our bigs, use those weapons around you.
“I think he has come a long way over the last year.”
The Eagles will play four games in a weekend tournament at Central Christian Academy.
