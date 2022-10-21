WATER POLO
The Brazoswood water polo teams advanced to the inaugural UIL Class 6A, Region II semifinal round after both defeated Clear Creek on Tuesday at Friendswood High School Natatorium.
The Lady Bucs won, 19-3, and the Bucs ended the evening with an 18-8 victory.
The Lady Bucs (19-3) will play Bridgeland (17-9) in a semifinal match at 9 a.m. Saturday, and the Bucs will face Strake Jesuit (19-8-2) at 11:30 a.m.
All semifinal and regional final matches will be played Saturday at the McDonald Family Aquatic Center at Houston Lamar High School.
The championship matches will occur at 2:30 p.m. for the girls and 4 p.m. for the boys.
Sarah Gambrel and Mallory Kesler led the Lady Bucs against Creek by each scoring seven goals. Gambrel recorded three assists, and Kesler had two.
Minnie Tran contributed two goals and two assists.
Mason Potter scored seven of the Bucs’ 18 goals in their win over Creek. Anthony Sury and Jayden Arana each found the back of the night four times and also contributed an assist. Sean Brown had two goals and an assist.
VOLLEYBALL
Lady Bucs clinch playoff berth
The Brazoswood Lady Bucs volleyball team clinched a spot in the playoffs for a second consecutive season with Tuesday’s 20-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-23 victory over Clear Falls in a District 24-6A match inside the Performance Gym at Brazoswood High School.
The win puts Brazoswood in third place in the standings with one game to go. Falls is two games back with two to go.
Olivia Stringer produced a team-high 21 kills, served two aces, and had two blocks and 12 digs for the Lady Bucs (6-5, 24-16). Landrie Heble and Reagan Blank each registered 14 kills, and Heble had three aces and a team-high six blocks.
Blank led the team with 22 digs, followed by 18 from Macie Riley and 12 from Olivia Mulholland, who also collected 45 assists.
Brazoswood wraps up its regular season Tuesday at Clear Lake.
Iowa Colony drops district match to Bay City: The Lady Pioneers’ playoff chances took a hit Tuesday with a 21-25, 25-21, 17-25, 25-23, 8-1 loss to Bay City in District 26-4A action.
The loss drops the Lady Pioneers (4-6, 5-14) to fifth in the standings with two games to go.
Kaylee Preston recorded a team-high 20 kills, followed by six from Taylor Bonner-Williams and five from Je’Dyn Parker. Serving four aces each were Riley Vincent and Bonner-Williams.
Aaliyah Rogers registered a team-leading five blocks.
Preston tallied 22 digs, Bonner-Williams had 15, Vincent finished with 12, Morgan Frantzen had 10, Kaydee Howard had nine and Parker had eight. Frantzen collected 29 assists, followed by eight from Howard.
Iowa Colony will play today at Stafford.
Sweeny sweeps Stafford: The Sweeny Lady Dogs moved up to third place in the District 26-4A standings after sweeping Stafford on Tuesday, 25-19, 25-5, 25-17.
Alecia King led the way with six kills, two blocks and an ace, and Caydance Lobdell registered two kills, six assists and two aces.
Madison Rios tallied 10 digs and an ace, Chesnee Mathis finished with three aces and two kills, Kaley Smith had an ace and seven digs, and Kendal Lockler finished with nine assists and two digs.
Sweeny will wrap up its season Tuesday at Brazosport.
Sweeny JV wins again: The Sweeny Lady Dogs junior varsity team ran its district record to 10-1 following Tuesday’s 25-18, 25-23 District 26-4A win over Stafford.
Hevan Bell registered six kills, and Erin Shutts had three aces and six digs.
Kayla Eulenfeld finished with five assists, and Kamryn Bragg had one block.
